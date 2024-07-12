Sunderland will return to action for the first time since they suffered a home defeat against Sheffield Wednesday in May when they face non-league neighbours South Shields on Saturday lunchtime.

The Régis Le Bris era will officially get underway at a sold-out 1st Cloud Arena (12.30pm kick-off) before another Black Cats side travel to the International Stadium to take on FA Trophy winners Gateshead later in the afternoon (5pm kick-off).

The former Lorient manager will be able to call upon the services of two new signings during pre-season after Coventry City goalkeeper Simon Moore and Preston North End midfielder Alan Browne both joined the Black Cats and further new additions will be made throughout the remaining seven weeks of the summer transfer window. But how does the Sunderland squad look as Le Bris prepares for his first game in charge at South Shields on Saturday? Let’s take a look...