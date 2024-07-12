Sunderland fans deliver overwhelming transfer message to Kristjaan Speakman

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland transfers: A strong message has been sent to the Stadium of Light hierarchy.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland supporters have delivered a strong message to the Black Cats hierarchy over what they expect their priority to be throughout the remainder of the summer transfer window.

After a lengthy wait to appoint a permanent successor to former head coach Michael Beale, there was some clarity given at the Stadium of Light when Régis Le Bris was appointed last month following his departure from Ligue 1 club Lorient. The summer transfer business had already kicked off prior to that announcement after the Black Cats confirmed the departures of the likes of Corry Evans and Bradley Dack before completing the free transfer signing of Coventry City goalkeeper Simon Moore.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 34-year-old stopper agreed a two-year deal at the Stadium of Light and became a rare experienced addition that hinted Sunderland could move away from their preference for signing young players to development during their time on Wearside. Speaking earlier this month, sporting director Kristjaan Speakman hinted there could be a long overdue move away from their previous stance on recruitment.

He said: “We have lost a Dack and we have lost an Evans over the summer, so we've always had those types of profiles in the squad. So, if we can find positive profiles in the squad like those, then we'll always try to recruit. I think throughout our time here, we've signed players of a variety of ages, and players have had different impacts on the team and different impacts on performances. Last season, we might have signed another older player, but at the time, that deal didn't come off, and the next best option for us was a different player at a different age, so it's not something that we're putting a quota on, we're just interested in getting the right profiles in the right positions, but most of all, it has to be the right quality.”

A second addition followed earlier this week when Republic of Ireland international Alan Browne put pen-to-paper on a three-year deal following his departure from Championship rivals Preston North End. The versatile midfielder also brings significant experience after making over 400 appearances for the Deepdale club and will add some nous to a youthful Black Cats midfield as they look to improve on what was an underwhelming season last time out. Le Bris, who will take charge of his first games this weekend when Sunderland face non-league neighbours South Shields and Gateshead, gave an insight into his ‘methodology’ after the signing of Browne was completed and signalled his intent to develop players of all ages during his time with the club.

The Black Cats head coach said: "I knew that there was interest in coaches who are able to develop young players in the team and I think I was searching for this kind of vision, this kind of organisation. To be able to improve a team, it's really a way of thinking. You can buy many players and put them on the pitch and hope that talent will solve everything, but in France at Rennes and Lorient our ideas were always about developing. For 20 years I've been this kind of coach and I improved the model, I improved with my team and my teammates, to be efficient in developing a team. I think it explains why we are here together, because it's my methodology and the idea of the club to improve."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As we await Sunderland’s next move in the summer transfer window, Black Cats supporters have delivered a strong message over where they believe the squad requires some strengthening over the next eight weeks. As it stands, Le Bris will inherit a squad that contains just three striker options and all three are lacking in significant experience. Hemir failed to find the net in 20 senior appearances during his first season on Wearside and Eliezer Mayenda spent the second half of the season with Scottish Premiership club Hibernian after making just eight first-team appearances for the Black Cats. At the age of 25-years-old, Nazariy Rusyn is significantly older than his fellow forwards - but with just two goals in 22 appearances, his impact during his first year at Sunderland was somewhat underwhelming.

So there is perhaps no surprise to see the results of a Sunderland Echo poll have shown supporters want an experienced striker added to the Black Cats squad before the summer transfer window comes to a close at the end of next month. In a poll conducted throughout the week, over 93% of those who took part revealed an experienced striker is their preferred addition. The likes of West Ham United youngster Divin Mubama, Wales international Kieffer Moore and Sheffield United frontman Daniel Jebbison have been linked with a move to Wearside - although the latter has now joined Premier League club Bournemouth on a free transfer.