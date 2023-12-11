How does Sunderland's form over the last ten game compare to their Championship rivals?

The Stadium of Light was rocking once again on Saturday lunchtime as Sunderland kicked off the post-Tony Mowbray era with a 2-1 win against West Bromwich Albion.

Despite a late strike from Brandon Thomas Asante giving the visitors some hope, second-half goals from Dan Ballard and Dan Neil were enough to see off the Baggies and ensure Sunderland will head into Tuesday night's home clash with in-form Leeds United sat in the Championship play-off places.

The Whites will arrive on Wearside looking to rack up a fourth consecutive win and Dan James and Crysencio Summerville both scored in their 2-0 win at Blackburn Rovers. Daniel Farke's men have moved on from a slow start to the season and now look like genuine contenders to secure an immediate return to the Premier League.