Our predicted Sunderland team to play Leeds United in their Championship fixture at the Stadium of Light.
Sunderland are preparing for their Championship fixture against Leeds - but who will start for the Black Cats?
Mike Dodds is set to take charge of the side for a second successive match following Saturday’s 2-1 win over West Brom.
That result moved Sunderland back up to sixth in the table after 20 league games this term.
Here’s our predicted Black Cats team to face Leeds:
