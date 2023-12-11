News you can trust since 1873
Patrick Roberts playing for Sunderland against West Brom. Picture by FRANK REIDPatrick Roberts playing for Sunderland against West Brom. Picture by FRANK REID
Mike Dodds' Sunderland team to face Leeds United as Cats search for next manager: Predicted XI photo gallery

Our predicted Sunderland team to play Leeds United in their Championship fixture at the Stadium of Light.
Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 11th Dec 2023, 12:00 GMT

Sunderland are preparing for their Championship fixture against Leeds - but who will start for the Black Cats?

Mike Dodds is set to take charge of the side for a second successive match following Saturday’s 2-1 win over West Brom.

That result moved Sunderland back up to sixth in the table after 20 league games this term.

Here’s our predicted Black Cats team to face Leeds:

The Sunderland keeper was denied a clean sheet after Brandon Thomas-Asante’s late header for West Brom on Saturday.

1. GK: Anthony Patterson

The Sunderland keeper was denied a clean sheet after Brandon Thomas-Asante’s late header for West Brom on Saturday. Photo: Frank Reid

Huggins operated at right-back against West Brom and helped support Patrick Roberts from full-back.

2. RB: Niall Huggins

Huggins operated at right-back against West Brom and helped support Patrick Roberts from full-back. Photo: Frank Reid

The defender was fortunate to stay on the pitch after a late challenge on Josh Maja in the first half against West Brom. Ballard then netted his third goal of the season to open the scoring.

3. CB: Dan Ballard

The defender was fortunate to stay on the pitch after a late challenge on Josh Maja in the first half against West Brom. Ballard then netted his third goal of the season to open the scoring. Photo: Frank Reid

O’Nien remains a key player on and off the pitch and continues to captain the side with Corry Evans out injured.

4. CB: Luke O’Nien

O’Nien remains a key player on and off the pitch and continues to captain the side with Corry Evans out injured. Photo: Frank Reid

