An update on all of Sunderland's injuries ahead of Leeds United's visit to the Stadium of Light

Sunderland welcome Leeds United to the Stadium of Light on Tuesday night after getting back to winning ways against West Brom.

The club's lengthy injury list is beginning to clear but many still remain sidelined, so when are they expected back? We run you through, player by player...

CHRIS RIGG

Rigg returned from the U17 World Cup and picked up an ankle knock in a bounce game designed to top up the minutes of those not playing regularly in the senior squad.

He is now fully recovered and played a significant part in the U18s outstanding win over Manchester City last weekend. So he is now available for selection, but if not required for the squad against Leeds United it may well be that he gets more playing time in the U21s for the time being.

Potential return date: Leeds United (H) December 12th

JAY MATETE

Matete has not been able to feature so far this season after picking up an injury during the club's pre-season tour of the USA, a trip in which he was making a major impression on the coaching staff. Mowbray remarked at how impressive his physical data was as he looked to kick on from a successful loan at Plymouth.

Interim head coach Mike Dodds confirmed last week that Matete had now rejoined full training, meaning he should be able to play a part in the busy festive/new year schedule. With options in central midfield relatively limited and particularly if Jobe is continue up front, that's a big boost for the club.

Leeds United's visit will come too soon for the 22-year-old but he could travel to Bristol City this weekend.

Potential return date: Bristol City (A) December 16th

TIMOTHÉE PEMBÉLÉ

Pembélé arrived at the club having only returned from an ACL injury in the closing stages of last season. He initially underwent a bespoke fitness programme but then suffered a setback when joining full training with his new team mates.

Dodds confirmed that like Matete, he is now back in full training and as such, closer than ever to a full debut. He could also travel to Bristol City this weekend should he train without any issues this week. It will provide another attacking full back option for Dodds or whoever succeeds him in the dugout.

He will of course need to be integrated gradually after a long spell on the sidelines.

Potential return date: Bristol City (A) December 16th

JEWISON BENNETTE

Bennette has not been involved in the senior squad of late. With his minutes being squeezed, he generally opted to play in the U21s where possible in order to keep getting the game time he needs both to develop and protect his international place.

Of late he has not been involved due to a virus he picked up while last on international duty. He is now back training at the Academy of Light, but will of course have to fight his way back into the squad. In the immediate term, it would be no surprise to first see him return in the U21s.

Potential return date: Leeds United (H) December 12th

AJI ALESE

Alese has been back training but initially with the U21 side. After two serious thigh injuries Sunderland felt it made sense to build him up gradually before exposing him to the intensity of first-team training.

Dodds confirmed last Friday that he had not yet rejoined first-team training, and so it is highly unlikely that he will be able to return in this current gameweek. All being well, though, he should be back in the fold at some stage over the festive period. Having now played little in 2023, Sunderland will have to build him up carefully but another natural left-footer will add more balance to the side.

Potential return date: Coventry City (H) December 23rd

DENNIS CIRKIN

Cirkin suffered another hamstring injury in the build up to the win over Birmingham City, and as of yet has not been able to rejoin first-team training. As such, his return is at least a week or two away.

Potential return date: Hull City (A) December 26th

CORRY EVANS

Evans is now back running every day at the Academy of Light as he steps up his long-term recovery from an ACL injury. While that progress is very encouraging, he's unlikely to return until some time in the new year.

ELLIOT EMBLETON

Embleton suffered a freak thigh injury taking a corner in a training session, having not long joined Derby County on loan to build his fitness following a broken leg.