Sunderland duo Abdul Samed and Milan Aleksic have been pictured in their new surroundings.

The midfield pair joined Sunderland on what was a busy deadline day for the Black Cats with the duo coming in alongside Wales international centre-back Chris Mepham and Ahmed Abdullahi.

Both Samed and Aleksic, however, have now been pictured and revealed to Sunderland fans after their formal announcement last Saturday morning. Samed will have the international break to bed in under Régis Le Bris while Aleksic jets off on international duty with Serbia.

Ghanaian defensive midfielder Samed made the switch from RC Lens, where he was a regular in recent times before falling out of favour ahead of the current campaign. The 24-year-old will bring extensive top tier experience to the club, and made six Champions League appearances last season.

Sporting director Kristjaan Speakman says he will add something different to Regis Le Bris’ midfield options and is confident that he will thrive in the physical battles of the Championship.

“He’s a defensive midfield player, who is disciplined in and out of possession. He is a different profile within our midfield, and we believe he will relish the battles that come with playing in a league like the Sky Bet Championship. Salis’ experiences in Ligue 1 and the UEFA Champions League will stand him in good stead, as we support him in transitioning to English football.”

19-year-old Aleksic signed a four-year deal to make the move from FK Radnicki 1923. While the fee is officially undisclosed, Serbian media have reported that the Black Cats have spent close to four million euros in securing the highly-rated midfielder. Aleksic won his first call up to the senior Serbia squad earlier this year and was a player in demand this summer.

Speakman has admitted that Aleksic will need time to adapt to his new surroundings but is confident that he can have a big impact down the line. “Milan is an incredibly talented young player, who is on the fringe of national team selection,” Speakman said.

“We appreciate his creativity and versatility but understand that we’ll need to be patient as he adapts to a new country and a new club. Although we will not rush his involvement, his progress to date and talent means that we firmly believe he can become an important player for Sunderland in the future. Attracting a talent like Milan underlines our progress as a club and our continued track record in nurturing talent in an elite environment, which is a testament to our staff behind the scenes at the Academy of Light.”

Sunderland return to action after the international break against Plymouth Argyle away from home in the Championship but it is not yet clear if any of the Black Cats’ deadline day signings will be involved during the game.