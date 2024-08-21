Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dennis Cirkin chats about Sunderland's lightening start, life under Le Bris and his partnership with Clarke and Jobe

Dennis Cirkin has started Sunderland’s new campaign like a man possessed.

The left-back assisted Luke O’Nien’s opener against Cardiff City on the Championship’s maiden weekend in Wales and then nabbed a goal of his own a week later against Sheffield Wednesday at the Stadium of Light as Sunderland made it two from two in the league.

Cirkin spent the majority of last season out injured. As Sunderland struggled to a 16th-placed finish under interim head coach Mike Dodds, Cirkin was still recovering and couldn’t play any part. The former Tottenham man made just eight Championship appearances during 2023-24.

“Buzzing, Cirkin responded when asked how he was feeling following his successful return to fitness post-Cardiff City. “But when you score an assist it's always incredible.

“But at the same time, I think there's eight or nine more minutes in the game where I have stuff to improve. I think it hasn't probably kicked in yet, the feeling, but it's always incredible, especially at home.”

Cirkin appears to have grown in stature over the summer months with pre-season providing the perfect opportunity for the defender to cajole his body back to fitness ahead of the Championship campaign. Cirkin, however, made sure to take a good break in order to return fully refreshed.

“I just got away from football and, you know, because of last year, like the repetitive injuries and being sidelined and trying to fight to get back on the pitch,” Cirkin said his his summer break. “So in the summer, I was just relaxed, very relaxed, yeah.”

Asked about bulking up during the off-season, Cirkin responded: “I mean, if that's, yeah, if that's your opinion, I can't really say much. I think I have worked really hard to get to this position and it doesn't stop there. There's always parts of my game to improve. So, yeah, I mean, I agree with you, but I also think there's a lot to improve.

“I think that's why the summer was important for me, to just get away from all of it and to just enjoy the football, because that's all you can do. So, yeah, I don't really think about it, I just think about the next games and how I can improve. So, it's all good.”

Cirkin has formed an impressive partnership down Sunderland’s left-hand side with star winger Jack Clarke and midfielder Jobe Bellingham, who often drops over to their side to form a productive triangle.

“I think you can see the identity in our team and how we want to play,” Cirkin said. “That triangle between me, Jack and Jobe, you know, there's so many early doors, so we've still got a lot to work on, and me personally as well. I'm still learning under the new gaffer. So, yeah, we've still got a lot to learn.

“I think we just understand each other a lot,” Cirkin said of Clarke. “And I think we've played so much together now, and that includes Jobe as well, that little triangle where we kind of know what we're going to do, and I think it's a pleasure to play behind them two.”

Clarke has been the subject of intense transfer scrutiny for some time now with bids expected before the transfer deadline at the end of the month. Cirkin, however, can understand why having played with him so often.

He added: “Everyone knows he’s one of our best players. He scores goals, he works. It’s a pleasure to play alongside him and the understanding we have is really good.”

On the other hand, Jobe has just extended his contract until the end of the 2027-28 season amid transfer interest from the Premier League with defender Dan Ballard having also penned a new deal this summer.

“It’s pleasing,” Cirkin said when asked about Sunderland’s contract management. “I’m pleased for the lads and it’s good to keep the squad together and keep the momentum going. The group spirit we have is amazing so I’m really happy they’re staying longer.”

Sunderland appear to have reset somewhat under Le Bris after the merry-go-round of last season. Tony Mowbray began the campaign before his sacking. Dodds then took charge briefly before Michael Beale’s ill-fated stint. Dodds then took the team again until the end of the season after the former Rangers man’s dismissal.

Cirkin, however, is enjoying life under Le Bris, who was installed as Sunderland’s new head coach last summer following a protracted search.

“He’s exactly what you see,” Cirkin said when asked about Le Bris. “He’s grounded, calm and it’s good to have someone like that. Tomorrow for example we’ll be in the training ground having a meeting in the morning about what we could have done better today. That’s kind of the philosophy: what’s happened has happened and we have to look to the next game. Clarity is so important.

“I didn’t get as much time as I wanted to work with the managers last season so I can’t say too much but things happen. Every new season is a new start but at the same time, it’s the same group of players with new motivations and new goals. It’s a fresh start to really kick on.”

And what about Sunderland’s aims for the season after their lightning-quick start? The Black Cats face a big test in Burnley this coming Saturday at the Stadium of Light.

“At the moment we have to just look at each game as it comes,” Cirkin responded when asked about the club’s goals. “We can’t get too carried away. We’ve had two good performances but you never know what’s in store for the next game. You can’t look too far ahead, I just look to every game.”