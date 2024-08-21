Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland manager Regis Le Bris faces a decision over whether to include Chris Rigg or Alan Browne in midfield against the Clarets

Sunderland fans have been debating whether or not Alan Browne should return to Regis Le Bris’ starting lineup for the Black Cats’ unenviable clash with Championship leaders Burnley on Saturday afternoon.

The summer signing was an unexpected omission from Sunday’s match day squad for the 4-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday having picked up a muscle injury during preparations for that match, but is expected to be fit by the weekend. In his absence, teenage talent Chris Rigg was given the nod in the centre of midfield, and offered up an impressive showing alongside Dan Neil and Jobe Bellingham.

Rigg was so good, in fact, that many have posed the question as to whether he should be entrusted with another starting berth against Burnley in the coming days. The Clarets have won both of their opening two matches upon their return to the second tier, scoring nine goals in the process.

For his part, Browne looked good in Sunderland’s opening day victory over Cardiff City, and has added a measure of experience to the Black Cats’ engine room that many have suggested was sorely lacking last season.

But which player would Sunderland fans prefer to see on the team sheet at 3pm on Saturday? Echo writer James Copley took to X to ask the question, “Should Alan Browne replace Chris Rigg against Burnley?” earlier this week, and the response speaks to a split in the fanbase.

After some 1,577 votes, 60.9% of Mackems suggested that they would rather see Rigg retain his place in the side, while 39.1% were in favour of Browne making a return.

Writing in support of Rigg’s inclusion, @BoxeoPats said: “Tough one but disagree. Rigg deserves to keep his place unfortunately for Browne. Plenty of games though and it's a great problem to have.”

Similarly, @TomWilcock8 wrote: “Can’t drop Rigg after that performance”, while ex-Sunderland star Gordon Armstrong also weighed in on the debate, adding: “Never change a winning team and Rigg was outstanding Sunday”.

Others took a different view of things, however. @Ethan__Todd2 wrote: “Very harsh but think Rigg probably will make way for Browne - think we need to be a bit more pragmatic and defensively oriented against such a good side, and Browne provides that. If we’re one behind or drawing with half an hour to go - then get Rigg on absolutely”

Likewise, @MentalMatt14 wrote: “Rigg is class but I think we need the experience of Browne in the midfield against a top side like Burnley. Rigg can provide great energy off the bench in the last half hour instead.”

And then there are those Sunderland fans who simply cannot make up their mind on the Black Cats’ midfield selection quandary. @jordansafcwhite wrote: “It's a headache, this one. Browne was superb at Cardiff but Rigg was standout at Preston and even better on Sunday. Either way it's a good headache to have!”

Perhaps @_RGRZ summed the extent of the dilemma facing Regis Le Bris best of all, writing: “Very hard one, Browne will be one of our best players this season, his experience in midfield is vital, not sure you can drop Rigg after that though. But he is 17 and we shouldn't be starting him every game anyway. I don't envy RLB right now.”