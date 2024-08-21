Sunderland end transfer interest in Watford-linked Premier League striker - report

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland have reportedly ended their interest in Bournemouth striker Daniel Jebbison

Sunderland have pulled out of the race to sign Bournemouth striker Daniel Jebbison this summer, according to reports.

The Black Cats were initially linked with the Premier League forward earlier in August, with Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie suggesting that they were one of several Championship clubs monitoring the 21-year-old’s situation.

Jebbison only signed for Bournemouth from Sheffield United during the current transfer window, but is expected to be loaned out between now and next week’s deadline. As per inews, however, his next destination will not be the Stadium of Light.

In a report on Wednesday, the publication stated that Sunderland did indeed hold an interest in Jebbison at one stage, but are now understood to be looking at other options, with SM Caen’s Alexandre Mendy name-checked as an enduring target.

Instead, Jebbison is being pursued by both Stoke City and Watford, with newly-promoted Portsmouth also keen on offering him first team action in the Championship. It is claimed that the Potters and the Hornets are very much leading the race for his signature.

A decision on the striker’s future had been delayed by Bournemouth following the sale of last season’s top scorer Dominic Solanke to Tottenham Hotspur. Speaking recently, Cherries boss Andoni Iraola said: “I think he has been very good in pre-season. Probably it is a signing the club does more thinking on the future, because he hasn’t had a lot of professional games, because he is very young.

“But now, especially with the Enes situation and Dom, I think it is a situation we have to analyse, because a loan was an option and probably was the first idea. Now we have to at least delay the decision and see what we decide in one or two weeks.”

The arrival of Brazilian forward Evanilson on the south coast for a fee of around £41 million has, however, seemingly freed up Jebbison to continue his development elsewhere over the coming months.