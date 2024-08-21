Transfer news: Sunderland player reportedly 'lined up' for EFL loan exit

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jewison Bennette is reportedly a target for Reading.

Sunderland winger Jewison Bennette is being “lined up” for a loan move to League One outfit Reading, according to reports.

The Costa Rica international has been widely touted for a stint away from the Stadium of Light this season after being left out of Regis Le Bris’ first two match day squads of the new Championship campaign. He was handed a brief cameo during the EFL Cup defeat to Preston North End last week, and played a full 90 minutes during Monday evening’s U21 Tyne-Wear derby against Newcastle United in the Premier League 2, but for the most part, looks to be short of first team opportunities on Wearside at the time of writing.

It is within this context that The Tilehurst End suggest Bennette could be on his way to the Select Car Leasing Stadium. Writing in a post on social media on Wednesday, they said: “Been told that Reading FC have a loan signing lined up: Sunderland's Jewison Bennette. 20-year-old, talented, left-footed winger who can operate on either side. Played for Costa Rica at the last World Cup but needs game time for his development.”

Bennette joined Sunderland from boyhood club CS Herediano in the summer of 2022. Since then, he has registered 21 senior appearances for the Black Cats, scoring two goals and assisting two more. In January, he was shipped out for an ill-fated loan spell with Greek side Aris Saloniki, where he registered just 90 minutes of football across two outings.

In the aftermath of his appearance against Preston, Bennette took to social media to express his gratitude at being handed first team minutes. He wrote: “Thank God for one more opportunity to do what I like most, it was not the result we wanted, but we continue working on the goal, very happy to add minutes, all in God’s hands.”

Assessing Bennette’s future after his showing at Deepdale, journalist Kevin Jimenez suggested that the starlet’s next destination could be settled upon sooner rather than later. He said: “Jewison Bennette played 15 minutes in Sunderland's 2-0 defeat to Preston in the League Cup. In the coming days, they hope to define their future.”