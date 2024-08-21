Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The former Sunderland loanee has reportedly cancelled his contract after late payment of wages

Former Sunderland and PSG man Edouard Michut has reportedly become a free agent this week.

The young French midfielder joined Sunderland after the club’s promotion to the Championship from PSG with the deal including an option for the club to make the deal permanent at the end of the 2022-23 campaign.

Despite some impressive performances on Wearside, both player and club decided to pursue other options. The 21-year-old then joined Adana Demirspor on loan from PSG before making the move permanent. However, reports have now stated that Michut is now a free agent.

RMC Sport claims that Michut has cancelled his contract at the club due to late payment of wages, leaving him a free agent during the summer transfer window.

Their reports states: “ Former Parisian Édouard Michut has been free of any contract since Tuesday, released from his commitment with Adana Demirspor due to late payments. PSG will therefore not receive the profit-sharing that was planned in the event of a capital gain on resale.”