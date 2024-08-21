Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Sunderland legend has been speaking about Jack Clarke’s future at the club.

Former Sunderland captain Gary Bennett has urged in-demand winger Jack Clarke to stay put on Wearside this summer.

The influential attacker has emerged as a target for a number of sides in recent weeks, with boyhood club Leeds United the latest to be linked with a potential swoop for the 23-year-old.

For their part, Sunderland are understood to value Clarke at £25 million, and are unwilling to consider a sale before that price tag is met. So far, no club has tabled a suitable bid for the wide man, and as such, he remains in the North East for the time being - but the Black Cats could be in for a nervy end to their summer window.

Regardless of outside interest, however, Bennett is of the belief that the best place for Clarke to continue his development is at the Stadium of Light. Speaking to The Telegraph, the BBC pundit said: “He’s happy here, he has the respect of the players, he is loved by the fans.

“Will he start every week if he goes to a Premier League club? Will he feel like he belongs like he does at Sunderland? He’s one of those players, you know what he is going to do, but at this level at least you still can’t stop him.”

On a personal level, Clarke enjoyed a hugely successful campaign last term, scoring 15 goals and assisting four more across 40 Championship outings. The winger has started this season at a canter too, scoring in Sunderland’s opening weekend victory over Cardiff City and providing an assist during Sunday afternoon’s 4-0 demolition of Sheffield Wednesday.

Last week, rumours emerged suggesting that Clarke had put pen to paper on a fresh two-year contract extension with Sunderland, but The Echo understands that there are no substance to those claims at this time.

For his part, manager Regis Le Bris has made no secret of his desire to keep Clarke this summer. Speaking in a recent press conference, the Frenchman said: “I think his position with us is perfect. Let's not change anything! Stay with us, keep growing because we need this kind of player. The rest, I don't know. He's an important player for us, for sure.”