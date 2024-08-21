Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland winger Ian Poveda made an appearance for the U21s on Monday

Sunderland U21s manager Graeme Murty has praised Ian Poveda for both his attitude and technical ability following the winger’s appearance in Monday evening’s Premier League 2 clash against Newcastle United.

The summer signing is still yet to make his first team debut for the Black Cats, but played the first half of a 1-1 draw on Tyneside as he continues his progression back towards full match fitness.

And after a performance in which he showed glimpses of his tricky best, Murty was quick to hail the 24-year-old, not just for his on-field cameo, but for his application in training too.

Speaking to The Echo after the final whistle, the Academy boss said: “It’s great, and he’s been really good to drop in. We think we’ve got a really good connection with the first team players. They come in, they’re really diligent, they’re respectful to the group and what we do, and we know they want to get better.

“We know they want to be in contention for the first team, and we’re a willing vehicle for them to go and get as many minutes as they can. They have to approach it correctly, and they do. They work extremely hard, and they know that the better they perform, the more sharp and ready they’re going to be to go and get first team minutes.

“He was capable of showing flashes. I thought you saw little bits of what he’s about. He’s got fantastic feet, and he’s good to work with. We thank him for his efforts and we’ll be ready whenever for the first team because as much as we see the pathway for our young players progressing, we ultimately support the first team in what they need to do, and to make sure that all of their players are ready to play on a Saturday.”

Poveda spent the second half of last season on loan from Leeds United at Sheffield Wednesday, helping the Owls to avoid relegation from the Championship to League One. Despite reported interest from Hillsborough in a permanent arrangement, he signed for Sunderland at the end of July, penning a three-year contract with the option of an extension written into it.