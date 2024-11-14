Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland’s rivals in the Championship have been handed a major boost ahead of the transfer window

Sunderland’s Championship rivals Sheffield Wednesday have been handed a major boost ahead of the transfer window.

The Owls had previously been placed on a list of EFL clubs under a transfer embargo after money was owed to money HM Revenue & Customs. Wednesday had breached EFL Regulation 17.3 on October 31, which caused concerns about the club’s long-term transfer strategy.

A spokesperson said after the embargo was made public, “Sheffield Wednesday can confirm a current EFL embargo which we are seeking to resolve at the earliest possible opportunity. This is a temporary issue and a consequence of significant and as yet unpaid sums of money owed to the chairman which in turn has impacted on the club’s immediate cashflow. We expect this situation to be finalised imminently, at which point the embargo will be lifted.”

However, a report from our sister title, the Sheffield Star, states that money has now been paid to HMRC, which means that Wednesday will soon be removed from the embargo page of the EFL’s website, leaving Reading as the only club currently unable to sign players in that respect. The Owls will now be able to trade players during the transfer window in a huge boost to Wednesday boss Danny Röhl,

When Danny Röhl was asked about the situation recently, he added, “We made the statement from the club's side, we will find solutions and then we can keep going hopefully. For me it is more important now to prepare my team for the next opponent, it is a difficult one, we know this.”