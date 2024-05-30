Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Norwich City have moved quickly to secure their preferred head coach candidate

Sunderland’s Championship rivals Norwich City have concluded their search for a new head coach, confiming the appointment of Johannes Hoff Thorup.

Thorup has signed a three-year deal at Carrow Road after Norwich agreed a compensation package with Danish side FC Nordsjælland. Thorup will be assisted by Glen Riddersholm. Norwich City have moved quickly after sacking David Wagner within 24 hours of their play-off semi final defeat to Leeds United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sporting director Ben Knapper, who joined the club from Arsenal midway through last season, said Thorup’s playing style and track record of improving young players made him the ‘perfect fit’ for the role.

“We’re delighted to welcome both Johannes and Glen to Norwich City,” he said.

“After a thorough and robust process, Johannes stood out amongst an incredible shortlist of candidates. Through all of our interactions, it was clear that Johannes aligns perfectly with our vision and values. He is a proven developer, with a clear and demonstrable playing style. We believe that Johannes will be the perfect fit for the next stage of our new and exciting journey.”

Thorup said he was ‘excited’ to take on the role: “I'm excited, I hope that the supporters are excited as well

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I hope that we can create something together, it's so important that they are proud of the team. I feel the connection with the people, the club and the city. Everyone I have met with so far is so humble, nice and easy-going. I have my ideas and I have my principles in the way that we are going to play, but I am also here to listen to some of the good stuff that has already been done. I have to make sure that I am very clear that this is something that we do together and everyone has to have that feeling.”