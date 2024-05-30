Sunderland's Championship rivals confirm and explain interesting head coach appointment after Will Still talks
Sunderland’s Championship rivals Norwich City have concluded their search for a new head coach, confiming the appointment of Johannes Hoff Thorup.
Thorup has signed a three-year deal at Carrow Road after Norwich agreed a compensation package with Danish side FC Nordsjælland. Thorup will be assisted by Glen Riddersholm. Norwich City have moved quickly after sacking David Wagner within 24 hours of their play-off semi final defeat to Leeds United.
Sporting director Ben Knapper, who joined the club from Arsenal midway through last season, said Thorup’s playing style and track record of improving young players made him the ‘perfect fit’ for the role.
“We’re delighted to welcome both Johannes and Glen to Norwich City,” he said.
“After a thorough and robust process, Johannes stood out amongst an incredible shortlist of candidates. Through all of our interactions, it was clear that Johannes aligns perfectly with our vision and values. He is a proven developer, with a clear and demonstrable playing style. We believe that Johannes will be the perfect fit for the next stage of our new and exciting journey.”
Thorup said he was ‘excited’ to take on the role: “I'm excited, I hope that the supporters are excited as well
“I hope that we can create something together, it's so important that they are proud of the team. I feel the connection with the people, the club and the city. Everyone I have met with so far is so humble, nice and easy-going. I have my ideas and I have my principles in the way that we are going to play, but I am also here to listen to some of the good stuff that has already been done. I have to make sure that I am very clear that this is something that we do together and everyone has to have that feeling.”
Norwich City also held talks with Will Still as part of their recruitment process, but Thorup emerged as the strong frontunner from the early stages of their search. Still remains the overwhelming favourite with the bookmakers for the Sunderland job but as of yet there is no sign of a resolution and reports in Belgium and France say he is emerging as a clear frontrunner for the job at RC Lens.
