Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland’s search for a new head coach continues

Rene Maric, heavily linked with the head coach vacancy at Sunderland earlier this year, could be in line for a significant promotion at Bayern Munich.

Maric is understood to have previously been a strong contender for the role, including in the aftermath of Tony Mowbray’s departure. However, the 31-year-old opted to stay in Bavaria, where had only relatively recently joined the club as Head of Coach Development and Playing Philosophy. He has made a strong impression in the months since, taking over as the club’s U19 boss until the end of the campaign.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In an update on Thursday, Sky Sports News reported that Maric was one of ‘several’ candidates in the frame for the post at Sunderland, including Will Still. However, Sky in Germany report that Maric is line for a key role in Vincent Kompany’s backroom staff. Kompany was confirmed as the club’s new boss on Wednesday evening, and Maric is believed to be in line to join his coaching staff as an assistant coach. Details of Kompany’s staff have yet to be officially confirmed but the former Burnley boss is said to be keen on working with Maric. Floribert N'Galula is set to make the switch from Burnley alongside Kompany, and he is also expected to recruit Middlesbrough coach Aaron Danks.