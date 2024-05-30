Next Sunderland manager: Head coach contender in line for major promotion at European giants
Rene Maric, heavily linked with the head coach vacancy at Sunderland earlier this year, could be in line for a significant promotion at Bayern Munich.
Maric is understood to have previously been a strong contender for the role, including in the aftermath of Tony Mowbray’s departure. However, the 31-year-old opted to stay in Bavaria, where had only relatively recently joined the club as Head of Coach Development and Playing Philosophy. He has made a strong impression in the months since, taking over as the club’s U19 boss until the end of the campaign.
In an update on Thursday, Sky Sports News reported that Maric was one of ‘several’ candidates in the frame for the post at Sunderland, including Will Still. However, Sky in Germany report that Maric is line for a key role in Vincent Kompany’s backroom staff. Kompany was confirmed as the club’s new boss on Wednesday evening, and Maric is believed to be in line to join his coaching staff as an assistant coach. Details of Kompany’s staff have yet to be officially confirmed but the former Burnley boss is said to be keen on working with Maric. Floribert N'Galula is set to make the switch from Burnley alongside Kompany, and he is also expected to recruit Middlesbrough coach Aaron Danks.
Still has been the overwhelming favourite for the Sunderland vacancy since leaving Stade de Reims shortly before the end of the Ligue 1 campaign, and there is believed to have been dialogue between the parties over recent weeks. However, he is said to be of interest to Ligue 1 side RC Lens, as they pepare to replace Franck Heisse. Heisse is understood to be heading to OGN Nice, who are looking for a replacement for Francesco Farioli, now of Ajax. Still is one of four candidates on Lens’ shortlist, which also includes former Rens and Lyon boss Bruno Genesio.
