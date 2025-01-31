The Black Cats are sat just three points shy of the automatic promotion places - although fellow challengers Leeds United, Sheffield United and Burnley could all extend that gap when they are in action on Saturday afternoon.

Fifth placed Boro will also keep a close eye on the fixtures taking place across the Championship ahead of their meeting with the Black Cats as play-off contenders West Bromwich Albion, Blackburn Rovers and Bristol City will all have a chance to put further pressure on Michael Carrick’s men. Once Friday and Saturday’s action is completed, all eyes will be on the Riverside Stadium on Monday and Sunderland will take yet another impressive band of travelling support to an away game as Regis Le Bris and his players enjoy the unwavering backing of the Wearside faithful yet again.