Sunderland’s next opponents are having a busy end to the January transfer window

Middlesbrough are set to suffer a significant blow ahead of Sunderland's visit to the Riverside on Monday night as striker Emmanuel Latte Lath closes in on a move to the MLS.

Atlanta United, who earlier today concluded a move for Newcastle United forward Miguel Almiron, are believed to be closing in on a deal in the region of $22 million to sign the 26-year-old. The MLS side made their initial move for the striker earlier this month and so Boro have been working hard to prepare for his exit and secure a replacement before the deadline at 11pm on Monday.

As per The Northern Echo, Middlesbrough expect to replace Latte Lath before the window closes and Slovan Bratislava's David Strelec is one of the names on their radar. Latte Lath's departure could hand Michael Carrick a dilemma for Monday night's game, with Tommy Conway an injury doubt. Marcus Forss is their other main striking option in the squad, and was introduced as a substitute on Saturday when Latte Lath suffered a calf problem in the 2-1 defeat to Preston North End.

It has been a busy week of transfer activity for Middlesbrough, who could hand debuts to goalkeeper Mark Travers and winger Morgan Whittaker when Sunderland visit in what is a vital Championship game. George Edmundson, who had been recalled by Ipswich Town from a loan spell earlier this month, could make his second debut after completing a permanent move.

Defender Matt Clarke has left to join Derby County, and it looks like other transfers are likely.