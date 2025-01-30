Fabrizio Romano confirms Sunderland-linked Jordan Henderson's next transfer move in 20-word update
Jordan Henderson is closing on a move to AS Monaco, according to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano.
Henderson had been linked last year with a sensational return to his boyhood club, though head coach Régis Le Bris said at the time that the club had not held talks regarding a move for the 34-year-old. Henderson does look set to leave Ajax before the transfer window closes but his destination will be the side currently sat third in Ligue 1. Monaco have also qualified for the knockout rounds of the Champions League. Henderson is set to make a permanent switch with a contract running until next summer.
Romano posted on X this afternoon: "EXCLUSIVE: AS Monaco are closing in on deal to sign Jordan Henderson from Ajax as new midfielder! Permanent move almost agreed on contract until June 2026. Here we go, soon."
While Henderson will not be returning to Sunderland, the move will see him link up with board member and minority shareholder Juan Sartori. Sartori is vice president at Monaco, with his father-in-law Dmitry Rybolovlev the President.
