Sunderland have been linked with a move for Southampton talent Cameron Archer.

Sunderland are “ready to make a bid” to sign Southampton forward Cameron Archer on loan in the closing stages of the January transfer window, but face strong competition from Championship promotion rivals Leeds United, according to reports.

The Black Cats are understood to be in the market for attacking reinforcements, but have thus far been frustrated in their efforts to bolster Regis Le Bris’ front line, with reported targets Tom Cannon and Ben Brereton Diaz both joining Sheffield United earlier this month.

Elsewhere, Ajax striker Chuba Akpom has been linked in recent days, although reports from the Netherlands have cast doubts over how willing the former Middlesbrough star would be to make a return to the Championship between now and Monday’s transfer deadline.

Now, however, Sunderland have been credited with an interest in an altogether different target, with TBR Football claiming that they are considering a move for Southampton talent Archer. The 23-year-old signed for the Saints from Aston Villa in a £15 million deal back in August, but has only made ten Premier League starts so far this season, and there is an understanding that his current employers are ready to let him leave St. Mary’s.

To that end, it is stated that the Black Cats are “ready to make a bid”, but if they are to be successful, they will have to fend off rival interest from Elland Road. According to the report, Leeds are “currently holding talks with Southampton over a deal”, and find themselves in “pole position” to land the forward. It is also suggested that the Saints would be happy to let Archer to leave on loan over the coming days, but will “insist on an obligation for Leeds to buy him permanently if they achieve promotion to the Premier League”.

For his part, Archer has previously proven himself to be a prolific option at Championship level, scoring 18 goals across 40 appearances during stints with Middlesbrough and Preston North End. He has struggled to replicate that form in the top flight, however, and has found the back of the net on just two occasions so far this term.

On Monday evening, Leeds missed out on the opportunity to extend their lead at the top of the Championship following a 0-0 stalemate with fellow promotion hopefuls Burnley at Turf Moor. Speaking in a post-match press conference, manager Daniel Farke said: “I wouldn't say the game was the sexiest piece of football, but it’s a good result for us, a good point on the road. It was a game of little mistakes, I think both teams were there more or less without mistakes, or at least without crucial mistakes. I think both teams struggled to create enough chances.”

When quizzed about Sunderland and Sheffield United both dropping points in their respective matches over the weekend, Farke added: "At this stage you don't look too far into the table. With 17 games to go, if we stopped winning points after today we don't make the play-offs. It was always a big game and we're delighted with a point"