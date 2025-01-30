Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sunderland are weighing up whether to let Adil Aouchiche depart in the final days of the transfer window

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As Sunderland head into the final days of the transfer window, one of their key dilemmas is whether or not they allow Adil Aouchiche to leave the club. Championship rivals Portsmouth have expressed an interest in a deal, and there are likely to be the others.

On the one hand, there is the argument that he has proven himself to be a dependable operator and so why not just keep him around? After all, you never know when you might need him. The opposing argument is that his game time looks likely to be squeezed significantly between now and the end of the campaign, and the right thing to do by the player is to let him pursue other opportunities. That will likely also strengthen the club's hand come the summer transfer window, as there is likely to be more demand and at a higher value if the 22-year-old has been playing well for a number of months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Régis Le Bris has already dropped a big hint as to Sunderland's thinking, saying earlier this month that as was the case with Aaron Connolly, they are unlikely to stand in the player's way if an offer is forthcoming.

"With Adil, it's still open and it's exactly the same case as Aaron [Connolly]," he said.

"We want for both sides, Adil and the club, we want to open up different options and at the end we will decide what is the better option for the both."

Sunderland's logic is that Le Bris has almost exclusively preferred other options in Aouchiche's favoured central role. Sunderland generally play with a six and two eights, and it has long seemed as if Le Bris wants midfielders with a more rounded game in those roles even if he respects and rates Aouchiche's ability to make something happen in possession. With Alan Browne closing in on a return to fitness and Enzo Le Fée likely to move infield before long, his chances of breaking into the side here are minimal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Though Aouchiche took his chance to impress on the left wing when injuries opened up an unexpected space there, it does not look being a permanent switch. Régis Le Bris has played Le Fée in that role over the last three games, and both Romaine Mundle and Tommy Watson are expected to return to action over the next month. When they are fully fit, it's hard not to imagine Le Bris will bring them straight back into the fold given that so much of the 4-3-3 shape he prefers is built to get explosive wingers in 1-v-1 situations. In that scenario Aouchiche will pretty much be back where he started, unlikely to get many minutes and probably on some occasions maybe not even included in the matchday squad.

Consider, too, that Sunderland are still looking to add another versatile forward to their squad. That would push Aouchiche even further down the pecking order and it goes without saying that freeing up additional funds will only help Sunderland's pursuit of another incoming. You can see why the Black Cats are open to a move before deadline day, particularly if the deal was structured in such a way as to potentially lead to a permanent deal with a fee in the summer.

Don't rule out Aouchiche staying beyond the end of the window, though. He was close to an exit in the summer but ultimately wasn't convinced by the options on the table. The player himself may yet prefer to fight for his place on Wearside, knowing that an injury or two could open up an avenue back into the side. And Sunderland would be more than happy for him to stay, as Le Bris has been pleased with his application in training over the course of the season and so would have no issue with him sticking around. He is also under contract until the summer of 2028, so there is no need for the Black Cats to rush to any permanent solutions. In all likelihood, this is a decision that will to a large extent to the player himself. While it might well be a slightly quieter end to the transfer window at Sunderland than we have become accustomed to of late, this is most definitely one to watch.