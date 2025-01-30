Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland face Birmingham City at the Stadium of Light in a huge Championship clash on Sunday

Mel Reay has confirmed that Sunderland won't be making any additions to their squad on deadline day.

The transfer window for the WSL and Women's Championship closes at 11pm on Thursday night, but Sunderland have accepted defeat in their bid to add another player to their group. Reay is fully focused on Sunday's crucial clash with Birmingham City, in which the Black Cats are set to be backed by a crowd of over 10,000 at the Stadium of Light.

Reay said: There's no news there, there'll be no one incoming. It's always nice [to add depth] and we have had some good conversations with players, we just haven't been able to get them over the line. That's disappointing but we pretty much have a full squad so there's a good, strong squad all fighting to play. So if we can keep them fit between now and the end of the season, we've got a chance.

"Hopefully it [work done this month] will stand us in good stead for the summer. There's always a lot of moving parts but the conversations have to start now so you can get all the pieces in place ready to pull the trigger in the summer."

Sunday's opponents currently sit top of the table on goal difference, but Sunderland will leapfrog them in the table with a win at the Stadium of Light. Just two points separate the top six teams in the Championship, with the Black Cats moving closer to the top in terms of points last weekend despite being held to a 1-1 draw with Blackburn Rovers.

Reay said the team have added motivation in wanting to put on a performance for the Stadium of Light crowd, and to put right the wrongs or their shock 5-0 defeat to the same opponents on the opening day of the campaign.

Reay said: "We dropped down the league and moved closer to the top! We're still within touching distance and you do think about the what ifs, but we've learned from it and it's a big game for us this Sunday. We want to right the wrongs of the first game of the season, that's something we spoke about this week. The players have got to be at the races and we owe to the fans who are going to turn out at the Stadium of Light as well, because the last time we played there against Newcastle we didn't perform as we'd have liked. "It's going to be a big occasion and hopefully we'll come away with something.

"Our players enjoy playing in the big arenas and the more that becomes the norm the better. They're excited as it looks like it'll be a bumper crowd. Birmingham are a strong opponent, full of international players who can hurt us if we're not at our best. It's an exciting tie, an exciting game for us. We know what will happen if we don't turn up because we've been there and done that on the opening day of the season, but I'm excited to watch them play now we're in a good place and in good form."

Sunderland's only absentee for Sunday's game is Louise Griffiths, but the defender is stepping up her recovery and is back in non-contact training.