Sunderland's average attendance compared to Leeds United, Sheffield United and other Championship rivals

By Mark Carruthers
Published 27th Nov 2024, 20:00 BST

How does Sunderland’s average home attendance compare to their rivals across the Championship?

It’s hard to know what to make of Sunderland’s current form as they look to continue their push for promotion into the Premier League.

Tuesday night’s goalless home draw with West Bromwich Albion extended the Black Cats run without a win to a fifth consecutive win - but in sharing the spoils with the Baggies, Regis Le Bris’ side also ensured they are now unbeaten in their last ten Championship fixtures.

Significantly, results elsewhere also meant Sunderland slipped out of the automatic promotion places for the first time in a number of months and they will face a severe test of their promotion credentials when they visit Sheffield United on Friday night.

Tuesday’s draw with West Brom meant Sunderland remain unbeaten on home soil this season after winning five and drawing three of their Stadium of Light fixtures - and they have been overwhelmingly backed by the Wearside faithful.

But how do their average attendances compare to their rivals across the Championship?

Average attendance for 2024/25 season: 11,312

1. Oxford United

Average attendance for 2024/25 season: 11,312 | Getty Images

Average attendance for 2024/25 season: 11,458

2. Luton Town

Average attendance for 2024/25 season: 11,458 | Getty Images

Average attendance for 2024/25 season: 15,015

3. Millwall

Average attendance for 2024/25 season: 15,015 | Getty Images

Average attendance for 2024/25 season: 15,365

4. Queens Park Rangers

Average attendance for 2024/25 season: 15,365 | Getty Images

