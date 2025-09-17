Sunderland's average xG compared to Premier League rivals after impressive start

How does Sunderland's attacking threat compare to their rivals across the Premier League?

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland have experienced an overwhelming positive return to the Premier League and will head into this weekend’s home clash with Aston Villa looking to extend a run of just one defeat in five league games.

With the Stadium of Light rocking to its foundations, the Black Cats produced a fine second-half display as goals from Eliezer Mayenda, Dan Ballard and Wilson Isidor helped Regis Le Bris’ side claimed a 3-0 win against West Ham United on the opening day of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although there was some disappointment when Sunderland suffered a defeat at fellow Premier League newcomers Burnley just seven days later, a second consecutive home win followed as Isidor struck a late goal to help the Black Cats edge out Brentford in dramatic fashion in the final game before the international break.

Despite a whole host of players venturing around the globe to represent their countries, Sunderland still managed to continue building momentum after their return to the club as they battled their way to a goalless draw at Crystal Palace on Saturday. That all means confidence is at a high ahead of Sunday’s home clash with Villa and the Black Cats know they could even move into the Champions League places with a win if results elsewhere go their way.

Of course, there is a long way to go in the season - but there is no doubt over the excitement caused by Sunderland’s performances during the opening month of the season and much of that enthusiasm has been caused by the Black Cats exciting attacking play. But how effective is the Sunderland forward line compared to their rivals across the Premier League? We take a look at how the Black Cats’ xG (expected goals) ranks alongside the other 19 top flight clubs.

How does Sunderland’s xG compare to their Premier League rivals?

Getty Images

Manchester United - 1.83 Chelsea - 1.77 Liverpool - 1.72 AFC Bournemouth - 1.54 Arsenal - 1.49 Newcastle United - 1.46 Manchester City - 1.44 Tottenham Hotspur - 1.42 West Ham United - 1.37 Everton - 1.29 Brighton and Hove Albion - 1.26 Aston Villa - 1.21 Crystal Palace - 1.18 Nottingham Forest - 1.15 Fulham - 1.13 Leeds United - 1.12 Sunderland 1.06 Wolverhampton Wanderers - 1.01 Brentford - 0.98 Burnley - 0.85

Your next Sunderland read: ‘Extraordinary' Sunderland fans hailed as key weapon ahead of Stadium of Light return