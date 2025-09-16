How does Sunderland’s average home attendance compare to their rivals across the Premier League?

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The sold-out signs will be up at the Stadium of Light once again this weekend as Sunderland look to extend a promising start to the Premier League season.

By contrast, Aston Villa will travel to Wearside on the back of what has been a below-par opening month to the campaign after Unai Emery’s side claimed just two points from their first four games and are yet to score a goal. Yet there is a feeling Villa will provide a significant challenge for the Black Cats and could well be viewed as the biggest test of the season so far for Regis Le Bris and his players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Confidence is high in the Sunderland ranks in the aftermath of Saturday’s hard earned goalless draw at Crystal Palace as the Black Cats made it seven points from their opening four games and that run of form has left them sat in seventh place in the Premier League table.

Following promotion into the top tier last season, ensuring the Stadium of Light becomes something of a fortress was always place high on the agenda as Le Bris looked to plot a route to remaining in the Premier League beyond a solitary season. As it stands, the Black Cats have taken maximum points from their two home games in the first month of the campaign with a 3-0 opening day victory against West Ham United followed up by a dramatic 2-1 win against Brentford prior to the international break.

There is sure to be yet another memorable atmosphere at the Stadium of Light as the Wearside faithful look to get behind Regis Le Bris and his squad in a bid to preserve that perfect record on home soil - but how does Sunderland’s average home attendance compare to their rivals across the Premier League?

Who has the Premier League’s highest average attendance?

Getty Images

Manchester United - 73,866 West Ham United - 62,461 Tottenham Hotspur - 61,164 Liverpool - 60,385 Arsenal - 60,139 Newcastle United - 52,188 Manchester City - 52,160 Everton - 51,937 Sunderland - 46,250 Aston Villa - 41,781 Chelsea - 39,712 Leeds United - 36,774 Brighton and Hove Albion - 31,482 Wolverhampton Wanderers - 30,695 Nottingham Forest - 30,082 Fulham - 27,420 Crystal Palace - 25,015 Burnley - 21,482 Brentford - 16,817 AFC Bournemouth - 11,119

Your next Sunderland read: Unai Emery reacts as Aston Villa suffer major £33m injury worry ahead of Sunderland clash