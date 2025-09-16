Sunderland’s schedule will change next season after FIFA approved a new format for international breaks

Sunderland will be impacted by a major change to the international football calendar from 2026 onwards.

The shift comes ahead of the expanded 48-team World Cup in North America, which takes place between June 11 and July 19, 2026. To accommodate the tournament, FIFA has approved a new structure for when domestic leagues pause for international matches.

At present, the calendar is broken up by three autumn breaks in September, October and November, often leaving club campaigns disjointed during the early stages of a season. That format will be scrapped after the World Cup.

A longer September break and impact on Sunderland

From 2026, the September window will be extended to three weeks, allowing nations to play up to four matches in that spell. The October break will be removed entirely, while the November break will stay in place as normal. FIFA first confirmed the changes in 2023, citing concerns around player welfare and the strain of long-haul travel for international duty.

For Sunderland, the change could have a significant effect. Régis Le Bris has assembled a squad comprising internationals from across Europe and beyond, including Robin Roefs (Netherlands), Granit Xhaka (Switzerland), Noah Sadiki and Arthur Masuaku (DR Congo), Habib Diarra (Cameroon), Simon Adingra (Ivory Coast), Chemsdine Talbi (Morocco) and others.

In future seasons, the Black Cats may have to plan without a large number of first-team players for a three-week block early in the campaign. While the revised structure removes the stuttering stop-start nature of three breaks in quick succession, it does mean a longer pause in September – potentially disrupting rhythm and momentum in the Premier League. The challenge for Sunderland will be managing that gap, keeping fitness levels high, and ensuring players return in good condition after what could be an intense run of international fixtures.

Le Bris provides injury update after game

Le Bris has provided an update on Enzo Le Fée’s condition following the Black Cats’ goalless draw at Crystal Palace. The midfielder was a surprise absentee from the matchday squad at Selhurst Park, with Le Bris confirming before kick-off that he had picked up a “small injury” during Friday’s preparations.

His absence meant Simon Adingra was drafted into the starting XI, while Wilson Isidor also replaced Eliezer Mayenda in the only other change from the side that beat Brentford last time out. Speaking after the final whistle in South London, Le Bris admitted he was still unsure over a specific timeline for Le Fée’s return but stressed that the issue is not thought to be serious.

“I don't know exactly what would be the time to rest. It doesn't seem too serious, but we'll see,” he said. “He's an important player for us because we can combine the winger position with a number 10’s ability, and I think to generate a bit more unpredictability in our game. It should have been really interesting to play with him, but it wasn’t an option today. It isn’t too bad.”