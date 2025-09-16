Sunderland will face Premier League rivals Aston Villa at the Stadium of Light this weekend.

Aston Villa will provide the next test of Sunderland’s Premier League credentials as Unai Emery’s side prepare to travel to the Stadium of Light this weekend.

As it stands, the Black Cats are sat in the top seven of the table after they collected an impressive seven points from their first four games back in the top flight following last season’s dramatic Championship play-off final win against Sheffield United.

Somewhat surprisingly, their visitors have struggled in the opening month of the new campaign and have collected just two points from their opening four games and are yet to register a Premier League goal during that time. That has left Villa sat in the relegation zone - although Sunderland should not read too much into those statistics given the quality Emery has within his ranks.

The eyes of the world will be on the Stadium of Light this weekend as a Sunderland fixture is broadcast live for the first time this season - so here is everything you need to know as the Black Cats prepare to face Villa.

Where and when does Sunderland v Aston Villa take place?

Sunderland’s latest Premier League fixture takes place on Sunday, September 21 at the Stadium of Light. As the fixture has been selected for live television broadcast by Sky Sports, kick-off has been scheduled for 2pm.

What is the latest team news ahead of Sunderland v Aston Villa?

Dan Ballard celebrates scoring on Premier League debut for Sunderland. (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Sunderland are hoping for a major boost on the injury front as a number of players work their way back towards full fitness. Speaking after Saturday’s draw at Crystal Palace, Regis Le Bris confirmed centre back Dan Ballard should be back in contention and Luke O’Nien could also return to the squad for the first time since he was taken off in the early stages of the Championship play-off final with a shoulder injury. However, Dennis Cirkin, Leo Hjelde and Aji Alese are all expected to miss out once again as they approach the final stages of their comeback from injury.

Aston Villa are also awaiting news on the fitness of some key players and there are high hopes Boubacar Kamara and Amadou Onana could be in the squad that ventures to Wearside. Full-back Andres Garcia is also believed to be close to a comeback but an update is awaited on former Everton and Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley, who missed his side’s goalless draw at Everton through what Unai Emery called ‘a personal issue’. Youri Tielemans is also a doubt after suffering an injury in the draw against the Toffees.

Who is referee for Sunderland v Aston Villa?

Referee Samuel Barrott. | Getty Images

Sam Barrott has been named as the referee for the fixture and he will be assisted by Neil Davies and Nick Greenhalgh. Farai Hallam is on fourth official duties with Matt Donohue and Tim Robinson named as VAR and assistant VAR respectively.

Is Sunderland v Aston Villa live on television?

Yes, the fixture has been selected for live broadcast by Sky Sports as part of a Super Sunday double header with Arsenal v Manchester City. Coverage will get underway on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event channels at 1pm, an hour before kick off at the Stadium of Light.