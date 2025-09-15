Sunderland face key January calls with Dennis Cirkin’s future uncertain and Jhon Lucumí back on radar

The summer transfer window may have only just closed, but the rumour mill is already beginning to turn again for Sunderland. After a busy few months in which Régis Le Bris’ squad was significantly strengthened with a host of new arrivals, speculation is mounting around both potential January incomings and high-profile exits.

Two names continue to dominate discussion: Colombia international Jhon Lucumí, who was a late target on deadline day, and Dennis Cirkin, whose contract situation remains unresolved amid growing Premier League interest. Both players could feature heavily in Sunderland’s transfer story over the coming months.

Dennis Cirkin contract uncertainty

Dennis Cirkin’s future at the Stadium of Light has been thrown into fresh doubt, with Football Insider journalist Pete O’Rourke suggesting the defender could look to leave when his deal runs down.

“He’s in the final year of his contract at Sunderland and it remains to be seen if he will sign a new deal at the Stadium of Light,” O’Rourke said. “It’s a difficult one for Cirkin because he’s missed the start of the season with an injury and he’s yet to play, so he’s going to find himself down the pecking order.

“They’ve brought in Reinaldo on a free from Atletico Madrid and Masuaku, the former West Ham player, so there’s a lot of competition for the left-back position. Cirkin could find his first-team chances limited this season, and in the final year of his contract he might decide to see what his options are as a free agent.”

The 23-year-old has been linked with a return to Tottenham Hotspur, his former club, though Spurs’ £6million buy-back clause expired earlier this summer. Even so, reports suggest that Spurs – as well as Brentford – are monitoring the situation closely, with the Bees particularly keen to add depth at full-back under Thomas Frank.

Sunderland remain confident of tying Cirkin down to fresh terms, with Kristjaan Speakman stressing after deadline day that new contracts for Cirkin and captain Dan Neil remain a priority. But until an agreement is reached, speculation over his future is unlikely to fade.

Jhon Lucumí interest could be reignited

On the incoming side, Alan Nixon has reported that Sunderland are expected to reignite their pursuit of Bologna defender Jhon Lucumí in January. The Colombian international was the subject of serious interest from the Black Cats on deadline day, with a fee of around £25million lined up before the Serie A club pulled the plug.

Bologna’s reluctance came down to their inability to land an adequate replacement in time. They secured the signing of Norwegian Torbjørn Heggem from West Brom but wanted a higher-calibre addition before allowing Lucumí to depart.

Sunderland had hoped to add the 27-year-old to bolster their defensive options after a summer that saw Nordi Mukiele, Omar Alderete, Arthur Masuaku, Lutsharel Geertruida, and Reinildo arrive. The deal ultimately fell through, but with Lucumí seen as a player capable of slotting straight into the Premier League, Sunderland are expected to return to the table in January.

Lucumí’s valuation means any deal would represent one of the most expensive transfers in Sunderland’s history, yet the Black Cats’ willingness to go as high as £25million reflects their growing ambition under Kristjaan Speakman and Florent Ghisolfi.