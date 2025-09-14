Sunderland strengthened their defence this summer with several major adding top-level experience and depth

Sunderland are expected to reignite their pursuit of Jhon Lucumi when the transfer window reopens in January – according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Colombian international was a target for Régis Le Bris’ side late in the summer, with a deal reportedly lined up before Bologna blocked the exit. The Serie A club were unwilling to sanction Lucumi’s departure without securing further defensive reinforcements.

Nixon suggests Sunderland were prepared to commit in the region of £25million to bring the centre-back to Wearside, but with Bologna’s hierarchy unable to land the cover they wanted, the move collapsed before deadline day.

The Italian outfit did sign Norwegian defender Torbjorn Heggem from West Bromwich Albion, though the addition was deemed insufficient for them to release Lucumi. Despite the setback, Sunderland are tipped to revisit the situation in the New Year as Kristjaan Speakman and Florent Ghisolfi continue to shape a squad capable of cementing Premier League survival.

Lucumi, 27, has been a regular for Bologna since his move from Genk in 2022, and his mix of experience and international pedigree is understood to make him a standout candidate for the Black Cats’ long-term defensive plans. Reports in Italy have claimed that the defender will be offered a new contract by his club, but whether he chooses to sign it is another matter.

Sunderland bolstered their defensive ranks significantly over the summer as part of their Premier League rebuild. Le Bris welcomed French international Nordi Mukiele from Paris Saint-Germain, while experienced Paraguayan centre-back Omar Alderete arrived from Getafe.

The Black Cats also secured the services of versatile Dutchman Lutsharel Geertruida, with the 25-year-old able to operate both centrally and at full-back. Mozambican left-back Reinildo joined from Atlético Madrid, adding further top-level experience to the back line. In addition, long-serving Arthur Masuaku was signed on a free transfer, giving Sunderland depth and competition across the defence.

Le Bris provides injury update after Palace game

Le Bris has provided an update on Enzo Le Fée’s condition following the Black Cats’ goalless draw at Crystal Palace. The midfielder was a surprise absentee from the matchday squad at Selhurst Park, with Le Bris confirming before kick-off that he had picked up a “small injury” during Friday’s preparations.

His absence meant Simon Adingra was drafted into the starting XI, while Wilson Isidor also replaced Eliezer Mayenda in the only other change from the side that beat Brentford last time out. Speaking after the final whistle in South London, Le Bris admitted he was still unsure over a specific timeline for Le Fée’s return but stressed that the issue is not thought to be serious.

“I don't know exactly what would be the time to rest. It doesn't seem too serious, but we'll see,” he said. “He's an important player for us because we can combine the winger position with a number 10’s ability, and I think to generate a bit more unpredictability in our game. It should have been really interesting to play with him, but it wasn’t an option today. It isn’t too bad.”