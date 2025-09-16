Sunderland have confirmed young goalkeeper Dan Cameron has extended his Hebburn Town loan until May

Sunderland youngster Dan Cameron has committed to spending the rest of the 2025-26 campaign on loan with Hebburn Town after the deal was extended until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old goalkeeper, who stands at 6’5’’, has been with Sunderland since the under-10 age group and is viewed as a player with notable potential within the Academy of Light. He signed his first professional contract in 2024, before penning a one-year extension earlier this summer alongside fellow prospects Ben Middlemas, Oliver Bainbridge and Marshall Burke.

Cameron has trained with Sunderland’s first team in recent years and was even seen attending a senior squad meeting during the club’s Championship play-off campaign – underlining the faith senior figures have in his long-term future.

After impressing during a loan spell with Hebburn Town last season, he returned to the Northern Premier League Premier Division side on a short-term basis at the beginning of this campaign. The Black Cats have now confirmed that the deal will run until the end of the season, giving Cameron another valuable run of senior minutes at non-league level.

Academy manager Robin Nicholls praised the initial loan when it was first announced, saying: “Dan had a really positive spell with Hebburn Town at the end of last season, so it’s great that the opportunity for him to return has come back up again. The senior football environment is what Dan requires for his development at the moment, and this initial four-week spell will provide him with a good number of games in a short period of time. He goes into the loan on the back of a good performance against Liverpool U21s this past weekend.”

Le Bris provides injury update after game

Le Bris has provided an update on Enzo Le Fée’s condition following the Black Cats’ goalless draw at Crystal Palace. The midfielder was a surprise absentee from the matchday squad at Selhurst Park, with Le Bris confirming before kick-off that he had picked up a “small injury” during Friday’s preparations.

His absence meant Simon Adingra was drafted into the starting XI, while Wilson Isidor also replaced Eliezer Mayenda in the only other change from the side that beat Brentford last time out. Speaking after the final whistle in South London, Le Bris admitted he was still unsure over a specific timeline for Le Fée’s return but stressed that the issue is not thought to be serious.

“I don't know exactly what would be the time to rest. It doesn't seem too serious, but we'll see,” he said. “He's an important player for us because we can combine the winger position with a number 10’s ability, and I think to generate a bit more unpredictability in our game. It should have been really interesting to play with him, but it wasn’t an option today. It isn’t too bad.”