‘Extraordinary' Sunderland fans hailed as key weapon ahead of Stadium of Light return

Former Stoke City and Middlesbrough boss Tony Pulis has say on Sunderland’s Premier League start.

Tony Pulis has hailed the ‘extraordinary’ role that Sunderland supporters have been playing this season - after the Black Cats’ impressive start to the Premier League campaign.

Sunderland host Aston Villa at the Stadium of Light on Sunday afternoon, and will be looking to build on an impressive start to the campaign from which they have taken seven points across their first four Premier League outings.

Pulis said: “Sunderland spent about £200million and brought in eight players, which helps just a little bit. “Leeds have done the same. I don't think Burnley have spent as much. But Leeds and Sunderland are massive football clubs, and they've backed their managers, spending an enormous amount of money.

“Their home form, particularly Sunderland winning two games at home, is brilliant. Their home form is so, so important. They'll have the backing of the crowd. What they've got to do is make every game, like Leeds, very competitive. They've got to be in people's faces. They've got to stop people from playing. And then they have a good chance of winning games because of the crowds. The crowds are just extraordinary.

“The two clubs I've just mentioned, those stadiums, I've played and managed in those stadiums. When everybody comes together and unites, I'm talking about the team and the terraces together, it's such a special atmosphere. And those two clubs can create that. I think it's very important for the supporters to understand how crucial they are in pushing their teams along this season.

“I've stated before what I think clubs getting promoted must do. I think there have been too many managers who have got promoted and tried to copy the fashion of what football was being played at the top level of the Premier League. That's crazy to me.”

Pulis, speaking to Compare.bet, added: “What you've got to do is be smart, you've got to find a way of winning games. Once you get a little bit more established, then obviously, and you get better players, then you can expand a little bit. “But initially, you've got to play really tight, very, very aggressive, and play the way that suits your players. Get the crowd on your side, get the momentum at home behind you. You win your home games, and you've got a great chance.”

Ahead of Sunday’s Premier League home fixture, Villa have struggled to find their rhythm this term, and are currently 19th in the table, with no wins and two draws to their name. To compound matters further, they are yet to score a goal in the league, and while they did find the back of the net in a 1-1 draw against Brentford in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday evening, they were subsequently dumped out of the competition on penalties.

