Sheffield Wednesday plot transfer swoop for ex-Sunderland free agent - reports

Sheffield Wednesday have been linked with a move for ex-Sunderland winger Duncan Watmore

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Sunderland winger Duncan Watmore has emerged as a transfer target for Championship outfit Sheffield Wednesday, according to reports.

The 31-year-old is currently a free agent having left Millwall at the end of last season, and as such, would be eligible to join the Owls outside of a transfer window. Watmore registered five goals and an assist across 26 outings in the second tier last term, but left The Den following the expiration of his contract.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since then, he has been without a club, but according to Alan Nixon, could be in line for a move to Hillsborough. It is suggested that Wednesday are keen for Watmore to train with Henrik Pedersen’s first team squad over the coming days ahead of a proposed agreement, while the player himself is also understood to be ready to link up with the Championship outfit, who sit second bottom in the table having taken just one point from their opening five league matches.

It is also stated, however, that any decision over a transfer will depend on a ruling from the EFL, with any prospective incomings requiring permission from the governing body due to ongoing financial restrictions.

Earlier this summer, Watmore was heavily linked with a move to Blackpool, but a move ultimately failed to materialise. Hull City were also credited with an interest in the winger at one stage.

Watmore began his career with non-league Altrincham, before completing a move to Sunderland in 2013. From there, the attacker would make 87 appearances in red and white, including 37 in the Premier League, scoring eight goals and assisting 11 more. He would leave the Stadium of Light in 2020, and after a spell as a free agent, would sign for Middlesbrough before sealing a switch to Millwall three years later.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

What did Duncan Watmore say about his decision to leave Millwall earlier this summer?

Addressing his departure from Millwall back in May, Watmore said: “I have loved my time at Millwall, a club supported by generations of my family from my great-grandfather onwards. I have met many special people whilst I’ve been here. The club is in great hands under the chairman and manager, and I’m confident the lads will have an excellent chance of play-offs next season.

“There are many moments I shall cherish, but none more so than my pride at my young kids joining me on the pitch at the end of the season at The Den. I wish everyone associated with Millwall all the best, and I look forward to continuing to support the lads.”

Your next Sunderland read: These 12 players are set to leave Sunderland next summer - as it stands