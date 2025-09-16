There are some major contract calls facing Sunderland over the coming months.

Sunderland’s sole focus remains on building on what has already been an impressive start to the Premier League season.

After securing promotion via a memorable Championship play-off final win against Sheffield United, the Black Cats embarked on a major overhaul of their playing squad in preparation to take on the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City and reigning champions Liverpool in the top flight this season.

A transformational summer transfer window appears to be paying dividends - although it was three existing members of Regis Le Bris’ squad that did the damage on the opening day of the season as Wilson Isidor, Dan Ballard and Eliezer Mayenda found the net in a comfortable 3-0 home win against West Ham United. Although the Black Cats were brought back down to earth with a defeat at fellow Premier League newcomers Burnley a week later, a return to winning ways was not far away as an Enzo Le Fee penalty and a late Isidor effort helped Sunderland come from a goal down to beat Brentford prior to the international break.

They returned to action with a goalless draw at Crystal Palace on Saturday and that means the Black Cats are currently sat in sixth place in the Premier League table as they prepare to welcome Aston Villa to the Stadium of Light on Sunday afternoon.

The impressive start to the season has its roots in a remarkable summer recruitment programme that saw the likes of Noah Sadiki, Robin Roefs, Habib Diarra and Brian Brobbey all added to Le Bris’ squad and there was further good news when Chris Rigg and Trai Hume put pen-to-paper on extended contracts.

Yet there are some major calls facing the Stadium of Light hierarchy with a number of players approaching the final stages of their existing contracts and as many as 12 will leave the club next summer unless new agreements are found.

When do the contracts of current Sunderland players come to an end?

Sunderland's Eliezer Mayenda. Photo by Chris Fryatt. | Sunderland's Eliezer Mayenda. Photo by Chris Fryatt.

Summer 2026: Simon Moore, Bertrand Traore, Lutsharel Geertruida (loan), Joe Anderson, Jay Matete, Dennis Cirkin, Dan Neil, Blondy Nna Noukeu, Zak Johnson, Harrison Jones, Niall Huggins* , Patrick Roberts* Summer 2027: Arthur Masuaku, Reinildo Mandava, Luke O’Nien, Ian Poveda, Aji Alese, Abdoullah Ba, Nazariy Rusyn* , Alan Browne* Summer 2028: Granit Xhaka, Anthony Patterson, Wilson Isidor, Dan Ballard, Timothee Pembele, Leo Hjelde, Romaine Mundle, Ahmed Abdullahi, Adil Aouchiche* , Hemir* , Milan Aleksic* , Jenson Seelt* Summer 2029: Nordi Mukiele, Omar Alderete, Brian Brobbey, Enzo Le Fee Summer 2030: Trai Hume, Robin Roefs, Simon Adingra, Noah Sadiki, Chemsdine Talbi, Habib Diarra, Chris Rigg, Eliezer Mayenda

* Player out on loan

