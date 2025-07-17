Sunderland have been credited with an interest in Leicester City midfielder Bilal El Khannouss in recent days

Sunderland transfer target Bilal El Khannouss is available for £22.5 million this summer due to a release clause in his contract with Leicester City, according to reports.

The 21-year-old signed for the Foxes from Belgian outfit Genk last year in a deal worth around £20 million, but could be on the move again over the coming weeks following the club’s relegation to the Championship.

Indeed, it is that immediate drop back down to the second tier that has reportedly brought into effect the Moroccan’s release clause, with the midfielder garnering interest from a number of admirers, including Sunderland.

What has been said about Sunderland transfer target Bilal El Khannouss?

According to talkSPORT, El Khannouss - who can operate as a number 10 or in a deeper midfield role - is not agitating for a move away from Leicester, but does have a clause inserted into his contract that would allow him to leave the King Power Stadium for around £22.5 million this summer.

The outlet go on to name Sunderland as prospective suitors for the promising talent, alongside Premier League rivals Nottingham Forest, Everton, and West Ham. Elsewhere, AS Monaco are also said to be monitoring his situation, as are Bayer Leverkusen - now managed by ex-Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag.

Further afield, it is claimed that Saudi clubs have enquired about El Khannouss too, but the player himself is understood to prefer the idea of remaining in Europe if he leaves Leicester - a situation which is not guaranteed unless his release clause is met.

Kristjaan Speakman confirms Sunderland's transfer plans for the rest of the transfer window

Speaking to Sky Sports last week, Sunderland sporting director Kristjaan Speakman confirmed that the club were still looking to make several additions to their squad. He said: “We've still got several more players that we need to acquire in certain areas of the pitch.

"I'll leave that a little bit loose for you but we have to try to find the right players. We've never been knee-jerk in our decision making. We'll try to be calm, but it's the balance of being calm, waiting and trying to find [players]. Also knowing that you've got the right ones and being decisive.

"Momentum is important. We want to make sure we can start well. We knew that we had three or four players that we felt were the right ones and we've tried to do them. I think that just shows the ambition of the ownership and the direction of the club."