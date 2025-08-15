What are Sunderland’s chances of avoiding relegation back into the Championship this season?

Premier League football will make a long-awaited return to the Stadium of Light when Sunderland face West Ham United on Saturday afternoon.

Over eight years have passed since the Black Cats waved goodbye the English football’s top flight with a 5-1 defeat at newly crowned champions Chelsea and that game came almost a month after their relegation into the Championship was confirmed. In the time that has passed, Sunderland have spent time in League One after suffering back-to-back relegations, experienced play-off heartache, won the Papa Johns Trophy, secured promotion back into the second tier and defied the odds to claim promotion back into the Premier League last season.

Since Regis Le Bris guided his side to the Championship play-off final and claimed a win against Sheffield United to return to the elite, the Black Cats have enjoyed one of the most exciting summers in their recent history with club record signings, a seemingly never-ending list of links to potential additions and the high-profile capture of former Arsenal captain Granit Xhaka, who will lead Sunderland into the new season.

Although the summer can only be described as overwhelmingly positive, the challenges that lie in wait in the Premier League are all too obvious and it would be fair to say avoiding an immediate return to the Championship would be a successful campaign and give the Black Cats something to build on. But what are Sunderland’s chances of suffering relegation and how do they compare to the likes of Burnley, Leeds United and Saturday’s opponents West Ham United? We take a look with the help of the stats experts at Opta.

What are Sunderland’s chances of suffering relegation according to Opta?

Liverpool - 0.05% Arsenal - 0.10% Manchester City - 0.23% Chelsea - 0.88% Aston Villa - 1.83% Newcastle United - 1.60% Crystal Palace - 3.07% Brighton and Hove Albion - 4.36% AFC Bournemouth - 8.33% Nottingham Forest - 8.85% Brentford - 9.74% Manchester United - 11.31% Everton - 12.81% Tottenham Hotspur - 12.88% Fulham - 15.34% West Ham United - 21.88% Wolverhampton Wanderers - 26.53% Leeds United - 46.27% Burnley - 46.53% Sunderland - 67.41%

What has Regis Le Bris said about the challenges in the Premier League?

Sunderland manager Regis Le Bris is facing injury worries. | Getty Images

Speaking earlier this week, he said: "We know it will be tough. But now we have a good group. We have a good connection between all the players, the fans also. The most important is to give everything every weekend on the pitch. If you have a good group, you can do amazing things. Last season, we had a good group, and now my expectation is to keep that group really focused and determined to stay in the Premier League."