Sunderland head coach Regis Le Bris has issued a fitness update ahead of West Ham United’s visit

Régis Le Bris has confirmed that all three of Sunderland’s most recent summer signings will be fit to face West Ham United, though they might have to settle for a place on the bench initially.

Marc Guiu and Arthur Masuaku both missed Sunderland’s final pre-season friendlies as they built up their match fitness, while the club confirmed the signing of Getafe centre back Omar Alderete earlier this week.

Alderete has had a disrupted pre-season with the La Liga club due to a minor injury and though he is now fit, Le Bris has hinted that he may take a cautious approach. Jenson Seelt could therefore be involved after a promising pre-season campaign.

"The final decision [on these players] will be late," Le Bris said.

"They came this week so we will have to see if they are ready. To start or just the final part of the game? We’ll see tomorrow. I think with Marc, Arthur and Omar we are going to have the opportunity to select them. I think it might be a little bit tough to start because of their fitness levels and because they have not had much time with their team mates. So it might be a little bit early for them to start but that is a decision we will make on Friday morning.

"With Omar, he has had two 45s I think," Le Bris added.

"There was also a small issue with his knee but that is now totally healed. He had about ten days where he was not in full training. I think he is probably not really ready to start a game. I think if we needed him really he could, because he is a warrior."

Régis Le Bris issues Romaine Mundle injury update

Le Bris also issued an update on Romaine Mundle, confirming that he expects the winger to miss the first two months of the campaign at least. Mundle had hamstring surgery after suffering a recurrence of his hamstring injury during pre-season in Portugal.

"The timeframe was about two-and-half or three months, so I think he will hopefully be back sometime in October," Le Bris said.