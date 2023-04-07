Sunderland vs Hull City injury news as 12 sidelined and two set to return

Sunderland will continue their final push for the play-offs today as they host Hull City in the Championship. The Black Cats put on an exceptional performance against Burnley last time out, however they have still only won one of their last eight matches.

Sunderland have fallen behind in the race for promotion and now sit seven points off sixth place, though they certainly haven’t given up. Tony Mowbray’s side will be taking on Hull, who arguably have nothing to play for in their final seven matches.

The Tigers are six points behind Sunderland and nine points ahead of the relegation zone. With one win in their last nine, Liam Rosenior’s team are struggling in similar form to their opponents.

With previous meetings on Sunderland’s side, the Wearside outfit will be confident of a victory and could as high as seventh in the Championship if they do so.

Here is the latest injury news ahead of Sunderland vs Hull City...

Sunderland

Sunderland have no fresh injury concerns in what has been a very difficult few weeks in terms of losing players to the treatment table. The Black Cats remain without Elliott Embleton, Aji Alese, Corry Evans, Ross Stewart and Jewison Bennette who are set to be sidelined for the rest of the season.

Meanwhile, Dan Ballard still has a couple of weeks until he is likely to return to the side after suffering an injury whilst on international duty with Northern Ireland. Niall Huggins also suffered an injury setback when he was forced to withdraw from the U21s clash with Nottingham Forest after tweaking his hamstring. The defender hasn’t featured in the Championship since the Black Cats’ win over Birmingham City in November.

Mowbray could welcome Dennis Cirkin back into the line-up after he was named on the bench for the trip to Turf Moor. The full-back has been out of the side since suffering concussion in February. Alex Pritchard will also be available after missing out on the club’s open training session with a niggle.

Hull City

Hull City have also been struggling with injuries this season and will face a big blow with Oscar Estupinan still not fit to feature this evening. The striker, who has 13 goals in the Championship this season, picked up a ankle problem prior to their draw with Rotherham United last time out.

Rosenior will have limited choices up top, with Aaron Connolly also out injured with a foot issue. The former Middlesbrough loanee has netted twice since joining from Brighton in January.