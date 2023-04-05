News you can trust since 1873
Why Alex Pritchard missed Sunderland's open training event as Tony Mowbray gives Niall Huggins injury update

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray says Alex Pritchard will be available for Friday’s match against Hull City despite a niggling issue.

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 5th Apr 2023, 14:27 BST- 2 min read
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 14:44 BST

The 29-year-old playmaker played 76 minutes during last week’s goalless draw at Burnley but didn’t take part in Monday’s open training session at the Stadium of Light.

“Pritch is a little bit on and off with a few niggling little things,” said Mowbray during Wednesday’s press conference.

“He trained today and did a full session but he didn’t train the other day because he was feeling a bit tight.

Alex Pritchard playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REIDAlex Pritchard playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID
Alex Pritchard playing for Sunderland. Picture by FRANK REID
“There was no real risk to take, we have two big games coming up so we’ll manage that situation and he’s going to be available.”

Left-back Dennis Cirkin, who has been recovering from a concussion injury, will also be available after coming off the bench against Burnley and playing for the under-21s side on Monday,

“Dennis is somebody we are sort of managing him through training, a couple of days after playing for the under-21s,” added Mowbray.

“He is going to be fit and available again and will have to wait for his opportunity. That might come in the next couple of games because the games come thick and fast.”

Mowbray was also asked about Niall Huggins, who was withdrawn from the under-21s side with a hamstring issue he sustained in the warm-up.

“I think when you’ve had a few major injury concerns it’s difficult coming back from them,” Mowbray explained when discussing the defender’s situation.

“His body is probably giving him warning signs but there is no real injury there, he might train tomorrow and will train in the next few days.

“My thought on it is that he needs to have a really good pre-season if he can, there is no urgency to rush him back.

“We’ve seen when he’s played for our football team he’s a very talented young guy. He’s energetic, he’s alert, he can travel with the ball, he can attack, he can defend one-on-one, he has all the attributes.

“We will continue to support him and hopefully he can get himself into shape and gradually build up without the pressure of getting ready for a match. Then through pre-season he plays games and stays fit, and then it’s down for him to try and get into the team.”

