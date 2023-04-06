Speculation was rife that the former Manchester United legend was on the verge of returning to the club he lead to promotion to the Premier League back in 2007 with talks taking place between club and coach before eventually reaching an impasse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND - JANUARY 25: Roy Keane looks on prior to the Carabao Cup Semi Final 1st Leg match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester United at City Ground on January 25, 2023 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Keane has performed various coaching roles since 2011 including being the assistant manager at Aston Villa to Paul Lambert and also to Martin O’Neill at Nottingham Forest and the Republic of Ireland.

When asked if he would consider a return to management with the Republic of Ireland or elsewhere, Keane told The Overlap: “I don’t sit around waiting for managers’ jobs to come up – I don’t, honestly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad