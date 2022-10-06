Ex-Sunderland boss Roy Keane loosely 'linked' with Championship job
Ex-Sunderland boss Roy Keane has loosely been linked with a job in the Championship.
It looks like the West Brom hot seat is set to be vacated soon, with another former Black Cats boss, Steve Bruce, struggling at the Hawthornes.
It has been suggested that Bruce is reportedly on the verge of being sacked by West Brom after a disastrous start to their Championship campaign. West Brom are currently in the relegation spots with just 10 points from their opening 12 games.
The Baggies lost their last game to Preston North End on Wednesday evening in the Championship, heaping yet more pressure on Bruce and leading to reports that state he is close to the sack.
Most Popular
-
1
Jordan Henderson exclusive: Liverpool captain name drops three Sunderland players and talks Stadium of Light return
-
2
Sunderland AFC's best and worst managers since 1973 revealed - ranked by win percentage in our memorable moments photo gallery
-
3
Sunderland wanted Tony Mowbray after Lee Johnson was sacked plus Roy Keane information
During the game, Keane was spotted at the Hawthornes, sparking reports that the former Republic of Ireland international is set to be offered the job when Bruce departs.
However, it is thought to be unlikely that Keane would disrespect his former Manchester United teammate Bruce by turning up for talks before the vacancy had officially become available.
Keane was in talks to become Sunderland's head coach once again last December before Alex Neil was eventually handed the role. Since then, Keane has returned to his punditry work with Sky Sports and ITV.
Keane, though, has often spoken about leaving his punditry career behind once again and returning to football management but has reiterated in recent times that it would have to be a special offer to tempt him into management also adding that the coaching ship may have sailed.