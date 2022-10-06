Ex-Sunderland boss Roy Keane loosely 'linked' with Championship job

It looks like the West Brom hot seat is set to be vacated soon, with another former Black Cats boss, Steve Bruce, struggling at the Hawthornes.

It has been suggested that Bruce is reportedly on the verge of being sacked by West Brom after a disastrous start to their Championship campaign. West Brom are currently in the relegation spots with just 10 points from their opening 12 games.

The Baggies lost their last game to Preston North End on Wednesday evening in the Championship, heaping yet more pressure on Bruce and leading to reports that state he is close to the sack.

Roy Keane

During the game, Keane was spotted at the Hawthornes, sparking reports that the former Republic of Ireland international is set to be offered the job when Bruce departs.

However, it is thought to be unlikely that Keane would disrespect his former Manchester United teammate Bruce by turning up for talks before the vacancy had officially become available.

Keane was in talks to become Sunderland's head coach once again last December before Alex Neil was eventually handed the role. Since then, Keane has returned to his punditry work with Sky Sports and ITV.