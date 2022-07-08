Roy Keane opens up about recent Sunderland speculation and his plans for potential future in management

Neil’s appointment has been a revelation on Wearside, but things could have been a lot different had Keane taken the role in February.
Speaking on The Mackem Miracle documentary, Keane revealed that he felt he needed a ‘realistic offer’ if he was to return to management:
“I’ve spoke to a few clubs over the last few years and it’s been well documented that Sunderland [were one] recently.
“But there’s got to be a realistic offer on the table that says ‘listen, we believe you’re the man to take the club forward’.”So what does the future hold for the former Republic of Ireland international? Keane is now a pundit for Sky Sports and ITV covering Premier League and international games - but he still harbours an ambition and a belief that he could be a ‘decent’ manager if given another opportunity:
“I feel I’d be a decent manager but I’ve got to get the right opportunity and if I don’t, I have a great life and I’m doing a lot of good stuff outside football management.
“I have a great life, a brilliant life, but I still feel when I’m doing matches or at weekends when there’s matches on, I do feel the urge that I should be in the dugout somewhere.
“But if it’s not going to happen, life goes on and I’ll survive.”
The 50-year-old’s most recent coaching role came as assistant manager to Martin O’Neil at Nottingham Forest in 2019.