Sunderland v Sheffield United injury news as 12 ruled out and one set for return

Sunderland will be without seven players for Wednesday night’s Championship meeting with Sheffield United after Tony Mowbray confirmed the fixture will come too soon for some of his squad.

Manchester United loanee Amad Diallo is expected to miss the fixture with a hamstring problem, after also being sidelined for Sunday’s 1-0 win at Norwich City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dennis Cirkin is out with concussion but Alex Pritchard is poised to return while Lynden Gooch came through unscathed after making his return against Norwich.

Niall Huggins and Elliot Embleton are both out, with Alji Alese, Corry Evans and Ross Stewart all sidelined for the remainder of the season.

Meanwhile, Sheffield United have five players on the treatment table with Rhys Norrington-Davies, Rhian Brewster, Enda Stevens, Ben Osborn and Andre Brooks all recovering from injuries.

Osborn was one of the more recent blows suffered by the Blades, after picking up a hamstring issue in training last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heckingbottom revealed after last week’s win over Reading: “He was looking really good, feeling great. It was so innocuous. He’s just gone to play a ball sideways, and the mechanics of it just means he’s just damaged his hamstring.

“He’s had a scan and there’s damage there. So he’ll be out for a couple of weeks.”

Meanwhile, Brooks sustained an ankle injury in training and has been in a protective boot making his participation in Sunderland unlikely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heckingbottom’s side have a three-point lead over Middlesbrough in the race for second place, having seen their lead cut from 10 points after a run of four defeats in six games. However, Boro did drop points after a 1-1 draw with Stoke City on Tuesday.