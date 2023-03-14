The forward was ruled out of the weekend’s trip to Norwich City with a hamstring problem, and though a scan revealed there is no major damage – he has continued to feel some discomfort and so Mowbray is prepared to give him more time to fully recover.

He remains hopeful that he will be fit to play some part against Luton Town this weekend.

Mowbray also confirmed that Alex Pritchard, who was also missing from the win over Norwich City, should be able to take his place in the matchday squad at the Stadium of Light tomorrow night.

Sunderland forward Amad

With Dennis Cirkin still recovering from concussion, there are likely to be limited changes to the side and indeed the squad that secured such a vital win over the Canariers.

“I haven’t seen Amad today [Tuesday], he’s been with the medical department,” Mowbray said.

"He was on the grass doing a little bit of training with them yesterday and still can feel it, so I’ve just told him that we’ll forget about tomorrow.

“Pritchard was out with him and the medical department yesterday and he’s been able to train with us today, so he will probably have some involvement. We’ll have to wait and see whether he has any reaction today so I won’t know until tomorrow, but if he’s named on the bench tomorrow then he’s come through OK.

“Amad will hopefully be OK for Saturday.”

Mowbray also confirmed that Lynden Gooch was fit to take his place in the squad after returning against Norwich City: “I thought Lynden did really well. He brings that grit to the team, that drive that balances off against the technical players. I'm not saying he's not technical but he brings true grit and he can play in many positions.

