Tony Mowbray provides injury updates on Amad Diallo and Alex Pritchard
Sunderland return to action against Sheffield United in the Championship on Wednesday with head coach Tony Mowbray set to speak to the media this afternoon.
Mowbray named three changes ahead of Sunderland’s 1-0 at Norwich with Luke O'Nien, Abdoullah Ba and Edouard Michut returning to the starting XI. Aji Alese, Alex Pritchard and Amad dropped out of the squad due to injuries with Joe Anderson coming back on the bench along with Ellis Taylor.
Abdoullah Ba gave Sunderland a first-half lead with a low shot from distance following a decent pass from Leeds United loanee Joe Gelhardt to send Mowbray’s men into the break winning Norfolk. Sunderland then defended excellently in the second half to end a run of three consecutive defeats.
Attention has now turned towards Sheffield United in the Championship on Wednesday with Mowbray set to face questions on all things Sunderland today at 1pm ahead of the game at the Stadium of Light. We’ll have live updates here:
Mowbray says he think Sheffield Utd have probably suffered a little bit from their cup run and a punishing fixture list, similar to what Sunderland have experienced in recent times, but outlines how strong they are and what a test it will be for his side
Mowbray also says that while there’s no pressure on Sunderland internally, he wants them to try and stay in the top-six race to make it an exciting end of the season for fans
Mowbray has been discussing Sunderland’s home form and admits it hasn’t been good enough over the course of the season and is something he wants to address, and is trying to ensure his team can keep the brand of football while being more resolute