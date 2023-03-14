News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland's predicted XI to play Sheffield United amid injury concerns for Tony Mowbray: gallery

Sunderland return to action against Sheffield United in the Championship this week but which starting XI will Tony Mowbray select?

By James Copley
Published 14th Mar 2023, 08:00 GMT

Sunderland defeated Norwich City at Carrow Road in the league last Sunday in front of a jubilant away end in Norfolk. The result left Mowbray’s men 10th in the table and sitting five points off the play-off places following three straight defeats before the trip to Carrow Road.

Here, though, we look at just one of the ways Sunderland’s head coach could line up against Sheffield United on Wednesday:

The young stopper has established himself as Sunderland's number one goalkeeper and will play against Sheffield United barring any last-minute disasters.

1. GK: Anthony Patterson

The young stopper has established himself as Sunderland's number one goalkeeper and will play against Sheffield United barring any last-minute disasters.

With the American now back from injury, Gooch could be in contention to start for Sunderland against Sheffield United.

2. LB: Lynden Gooch

With the American now back from injury, Gooch could be in contention to start for Sunderland against Sheffield United.

The Northern Ireland international has been a revelation since breaking into Tony Mowbray's first team regularly.

3. RB: Trai Hume

The Northern Ireland international has been a revelation since breaking into Tony Mowbray's first team regularly.

The centre-back is a vital player for Sunderland under Tony Mowbray in terms of ability and experience.

4. Ncfc Safrc Batth Header 1.jpg

The centre-back is a vital player for Sunderland under Tony Mowbray in terms of ability and experience.

