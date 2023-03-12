Sunderland beat play-off rivals Norwich City at Carrow Road – but how did each player far for Tony Mowbray’s side?
Abdoullah Ba scored the only goal of the game in the 15th minute with a low effort which beat goalkeeper Angus Gunn.
Sunderland then defended excellently in the second half to end a run of three consecutive defeats.
Here’s how Phil Smith rated the Sunderland players at Carrow Road:
1. Anthony Patterson - 6
One or two nervy moments when it came to his distribution but got the job done. Credit to Sunderland that they limited Norwich to so little despite their dominance of the ball. 6
Photo: Martin Swinney
2. Trai Hume - 6
Was tiring late on but kept going and made some important defensive contributions to protect the clear sheet. Not much chance to get forward given the state of the game. 6
Photo: Frank Reid
3. Daniel Ballard - 8
Excellent again, stepping in to clear the ball out the box on a number of occasions and rarely losing out either in the air or on the floor. 8
Photo: Frank Reid
4. Danny Batth - 7
One or two nervy moments in possession but made some big challenges and generally got the better of Pukki in one of the game’s key battles. 7
Photo: Frank Reid