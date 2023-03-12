News you can trust since 1873
Danny Batth playing for Sunderland at Norwich.
'Superb': Phil Smith's Sunderland player rating photos after excellent Norwich City win - including one 9

Sunderland beat play-off rivals Norwich City at Carrow Road – but how did each player far for Tony Mowbray’s side?

By Phil Smith
2 hours ago

Abdoullah Ba scored the only goal of the game in the 15th minute with a low effort which beat goalkeeper Angus Gunn.

Sunderland then defended excellently in the second half to end a run of three consecutive defeats.

Here’s how Phil Smith rated the Sunderland players at Carrow Road:

One or two nervy moments when it came to his distribution but got the job done. Credit to Sunderland that they limited Norwich to so little despite their dominance of the ball. 6

1. Anthony Patterson - 6

Was tiring late on but kept going and made some important defensive contributions to protect the clear sheet. Not much chance to get forward given the state of the game. 6

2. Trai Hume - 6

Excellent again, stepping in to clear the ball out the box on a number of occasions and rarely losing out either in the air or on the floor. 8

3. Daniel Ballard - 8

One or two nervy moments in possession but made some big challenges and generally got the better of Pukki in one of the game’s key battles. 7

4. Danny Batth - 7

