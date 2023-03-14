Sunderland injuries and return dates: Manchester United loanee update ahead of Sheffield United clash - photo gallery

Sunderland host Sheffield United at the Stadium of Light on Wednesday evening – and the club’s head coach Tony Mowbray has provided an injury update.
Mowbray has said that he hopes both Amad and Alex Pritchard will be back in Sunderland action soon after they were both ruled out of the clash with Norwich City on Sunday, though the game on Wednesday will come too soon for Amad.
Sunderland’s injury list continues to grow, with Aji Alese ruled out of the rest of the season with a thigh problem earlier this week.
The Black Cats produced a vital win at Norwich, with Abdoullah Ba’s early goal securing the points. Mowbray’s side now face Sheffield United and Luton Town at the Stadium of Light this week, with the head coach hopeful the pair can feature in at least one game.
Ahead of the game, we examine the latest on the injury front at Sunderland.
1. Niall Huggins
The head coach is taking a cautious approach with Niall Huggins as he recovers from his long-term injury issues. Mowbray has long said that the full back needs a full pre-season to compete week in, week out for a place in the side.
"With Niall, we think he probably needs to play in the U21s to get that confidence that he can cope with it again, rather than chuck him into the first-team scenario. We've done that in the past but he seems to have broken down on the back of it.
"We need him to get the confidence that when he comes into the first-team, he knows he won't break down. We need to get Niall into a mental position where he feels robust and strong and become that regular competitor in the team." Photo: Frank Reid
2. Alji Alese
Tony Mowbray is facing a number of major selection headaches ahead of this weekend's trip to Norwich City, with his defensive options hit by a season-ending injury to Aji Alese.
Alese came off at half-time last week after suffering a thigh problem, and tests have confirmed the worst this week. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Dennis Cirkin
Mowbray now has a big dilemma at left back as Dennis Cirkin is still out as he recovers from concussion. The full back is doing some training on his own but continues to suffer some symptoms, and so cannot rejoin full training and be considered for selection. Photo: Frank Reid
4. Corry Evans
Sunderland captain Corry Evans is set to miss the rest of Sunderland’s campaign.
“Although I'll be out for the season and maybe a bit beyond but they value that I can help in other ways and that's what I'll be trying to do," Evans told safc.com after signing a new contract at the Stadium of Light.
“Injuries are part of football and there's not much you can do about it. It was more of a contact one and it's unfortunate but, as I say, that's football.
“I've got my head around it now and I'm looking forward to the rehab and recovery. It's probably going to be a long road, but I've got Ross [Stewart] now by my side who's in a similar boat at the same kind of time so we'll have each other to drive each other through. I just want to crack on now and get started.” Photo: Frank Reid