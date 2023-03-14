Sunderland injuries and return dates: Manchester United loanee update ahead of Sheffield United clash - photo gallery

4 . Corry Evans

Sunderland captain Corry Evans is set to miss the rest of Sunderland’s campaign. “Although I'll be out for the season and maybe a bit beyond but they value that I can help in other ways and that's what I'll be trying to do," Evans told safc.com after signing a new contract at the Stadium of Light. “Injuries are part of football and there's not much you can do about it. It was more of a contact one and it's unfortunate but, as I say, that's football. “I've got my head around it now and I'm looking forward to the rehab and recovery. It's probably going to be a long road, but I've got Ross [Stewart] now by my side who's in a similar boat at the same kind of time so we'll have each other to drive each other through. I just want to crack on now and get started.” Photo: Frank Reid