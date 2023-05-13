News you can trust since 1873
Sunderland v Luton Town team news as nine ruled out and two are doubts - gallery

The latest team news ahead of Saturday’s Championship play-off semi-final first leg between Sunderland and Luton Town.

By Mark Carruthers
Published 12th May 2023, 18:25 BST
Updated 13th May 2023, 09:00 BST

Sunderland will hope to take a step closer to a Premier League return on Saturday evening when they face Luton Town in the first leg of their Championship play-off semi-final.

The Black Cats made a late push for a top six place and secured the fourth and final play-off spot on a dramatic afternoon on Monday as their win at Preston North End and Millwall’s home defeat against Blackburn Rovers set up a two-legged clash with the Hatters.

As has been a constant theme of their season, Sunderland are fighting against a lengthy injury list and Tony Mowbray has been discussing the fitness of several members of his squad ahead of Saturday evening’s game. His opposite number Rob Edwards has also delivered updates on the decisions he has to make before his side travel to Wearside.

Ahead of the game, The Echo looks at who is struggling for fitness and who has already been ruled out for both sides.

The latest injury news ahead of the Championship play-off semi-final first leg on Saturday night.

1. Sunderland v Luton Town team news

The latest injury news ahead of the Championship play-off semi-final first leg on Saturday night. Photo: Frank Reid

The Hatters striker has only made three starts all season and will miss out at the Stadium of Light once again due to a knee injury.

2. OUT: Cauley Woodrow

The Hatters striker has only made three starts all season and will miss out at the Stadium of Light once again due to a knee injury. Photo: Liam Smith

The defender played a full 90 minutes against Hull City last week after not starting a game for the previous three months.

3. FIT: Dan Potts

The defender played a full 90 minutes against Hull City last week after not starting a game for the previous three months. Photo: Liam Smith

Gooch was withdrawn from Monday’s win against Preston after suffering an injury and he underwent a scan this week. Mowbray admitted he is unsure whether the American would be available for the game.

4. DOUBT: Lynden Gooch

Gooch was withdrawn from Monday’s win against Preston after suffering an injury and he underwent a scan this week. Mowbray admitted he is unsure whether the American would be available for the game. Photo: Frank Reid

