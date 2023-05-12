Tony Mowbray says that Pierre Ekwah's form will almost certainly give them the chance to impress from the start in Sunderland's play-off semi final against Luton Town.

Ekwah had not made an appearance in senior football since he joined from West Ham United in January, and had to be patient for an opportunity to break into Mowbray's side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The turning point was his full debut against Burnley after the international break in March, from which he has steadily grown in stature.

Monday's 3-0 win over Preston North End was the high point of his time on Wearside so far, the 21-year-old one of the best players on the pitch as Sunderland secured their play-off place.

Ekwah's selection for that game had in part been guided by uncertainty of Edouard Michut, who had been ill in the build up to the game and only arrived at the team hotel late on Sunday night.

Michut is now fully fit but Mowbray has strongly hinted that Ekwah will retain his place, praising the youngster for the way he has taken on board the direction from the club's coaching staff in recent months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We had lots and lots of chats when he first game about his intensity, tackling and putting his body in," Mowbray said.

"He's got wonderful feet and he fits perfectly into the team. He just needed that transition from U21s team where it was probably a bit easy for him, coming into the Championship when people are tackling and barging into you because they want to win football matches.

"It took a month or so for him to understand that we needed to see that intensity in training, because I'm a big believer that your habits are what create the footballer on the pitch that you see on matchdays.

"It's becoming second nature to him now, and some of our lads tend to stay away from him in training because they know they might kick him. He's been amazing, to be honest - and I'm delighted for him he's such a nice kid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Every time he's been on the pitch he's done very well. The penalty against Hull was a learning curve for him but he brings a real composure in possession, and he has to try and help the team with his level of physicality - which he's starting to do.

"Michut is out there training now, he's in full training and yet in my mind, Pierre's level of performance means Edouard will likely have to sit behind him for the moment."

Mowbray's selection elsewhere will largely be guided by which of his defenders is fit to feature.

The head coach ideally likes to operate with a back four but he needs both Dennis Cirkin and Lynden Gooch to come through a training session on Friday before they are cleared for selection. Both were substituted during the win at Preston and though it appears the injuries are not serious, they face a race to be fit for the first leg.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad