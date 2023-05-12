Sunderland Chairman and majority shareholder Kyril Louis-Dreyfus has issued a special message to Sunderland supporters on the eve of the Championship play-offs.

Writing in the Sunderland Echo, Louis-Dreyfus has reiterated the clubs ambition to become an established Premier League side but has spoken of his pride in what the team have achieved this season regardless of what happens in the upcoming games.

Sunderland will play the first leg of their semi final against Luton Town on Saturday evening in front of a sold-out crowd, with over 45,000 tickets snapped up in the aftermath of Monday's dramatic conclusion to the regular season. Sunderland beat Preston North End 3-0 in front of almost 6,000 travelling supporters as Millwall fell to a 4-3 defeat against Blackburn Rovers at The Den.

Louis-Dreyfus says the club now have the chance to do something 'unimaginable' but are on track regardless of the outcome over the next fortnight.

"It has been another unforgettable season for all associated with our club," Louis-Dreyfus writes.

"We understood the size of the challenge upon returning to the Championship and from players and staff to supporters, we stepped up and competed until the final day.

"Together we know have an opportunity to do something unimaginable, but whatever happens from this point, I hope you share my pride in what we have already achieved this season.

"Only one newly promoted club has registered a higher finish in the past decade and they are now an established Premier League outfit.

"That is our ambition and we have shown time and time again that this anything but another football club. This is Sunderland AFC and we will keep fighting #tiltheend

"Kyril Louis-Dreyfus."

